Coronavirus: 4 Chinese nationals, 39 others quarantined in Plateau test negative

Plateau State government has declared that the 43 persons including four Chinese nationals quarantined fourteen days ago did not manifest any symptoms of the deadly Coronavirus disease.

The State Commissioner of Health, Dr Nimkong Ndam, who disclosed this to newsmen at the end of the state Executive Council meeting on Thursday said all the 43 suspected cases that were confined for 14 days were certified free of Covid-19.

Dr Ndam narrated that a team led by the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and security agencies were in Wase local government area to review the 43 isolated cases.

According to him, the 14-day investigation period to monitor the symptoms of Covid-19 in the suspected cases ended on 10th March for some and 11th for others, adding that the outcome of the 14 days findings revealed that the disease does not exist in Plateau State.

The commissioner, however, enjoined Plateau State citizens to observe all preventive measures which include washing of hands with soap and water and avioding contact with persons that are sneezing or coughing.

“Public offices should have hand sanitizers in their offices. They should also make deliberate efforts to disinfect offices and public places especially doors.

“Limit the number of handshakes, especially in religious places and social gatherings. If you travel to countries that have COVID-19 and you observe symptoms, stay at home and call the Ministry so that we investigate, and stay at least 2 meters from sick people,” he said.

He said the Ministry of Health will engage members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for enlightenment campaigns on preventive measures of coronavirus in the state, adding that the National Orientation Agency would also be engaged for sensitization.

“We have activated three emergency isolation centres in Jos University Teaching Hospital, Plateau Specialist Hospital and Birmingham University Teaching Hospital and will train our health workers to ensure they adopt the standard guidelines in handling the disease,” he said.