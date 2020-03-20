Coronavirus: 36 state Govs ban public gatherings

Governors of the 36 states of the federation have recommended the banning of public gatherings as part of the moves to contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

They have also set up a committee under the auspices of the National Economic Council (NEC) to coordinate the federal and state governments’ response to the global pandemic.

It is headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with members named as the Governors of Jigawa, Edo, Ebonyi, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Kebbi and the Ogun States as members.

A statement issued by the vice president’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in Abuja on Friday explained: “In what reflects a continuous and consistent confrontation of COVID-19 in Nigeria, State governors under the auspices of the National Economic Council (NEC) have set up a Special Committee to coordinate Federal and State governments’ responses to deal with the fallout of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“The establishment of the Special Committee mandated to coordinate the responses of the Federal Government and States especially as it relates to the socio-economic implications of the pandemic on Nigerians, was the major outcome of the Council meeting which featured several presentations on COVID-19 ranging from the economic to the financial and public health dimensions of the matter.”

The statement also informed that the decision to discourage public gathering came during a meeting of the council at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday.

On the discouragement of public gathering, the statement added: “NEC also strongly recommended that public gatherings should be discouraged and the maximum numbers in any large gathering should be worked out by respective State governments, including schools, social gatherings, and worship centres.”

