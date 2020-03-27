[BREAKING] Coronavirus: 11 new cases confirmed as number hikes to 81 in Nigeria

After a recent report of the novel coronavirus hiking to 70 in Nigeria with 2 new cases in Oyo and 3 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), hours later, the National Centre for Disease Control updated the figure to 81, confirming 11 new cases of the virus.

The centre in their tweet revealed that as of 11:55 pm, Friday, 27th of March, 11 new cases have been confirmed with 8 in Lagos, 2 in Enugu and 1 in Edo State.

11 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 8 in Lagos, 2 in Enugu & 1 in Edo State As at 11:55pm 27th March, there are 81 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death. pic.twitter.com/7p3v3qAcGM — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 27, 2020

As it stands currently, here is the breakdown of the number of cases in each state. Lagos- 52 FCT- 14 Ogun- 3 Ekiti- 1 Oyo- 3 Edo- 2 Bauchi- 2 Osun-1 Rivers-1 Enugu- 2