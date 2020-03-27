[BREAKING] Coronavirus: 11 new cases confirmed as number hikes to 81 in Nigeria

After a recent report of the novel coronavirus hiking to 70  in Nigeria with 2 new cases in Oyo and 3 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), hours later, the National Centre for Disease Control updated the figure to 81, confirming 11 new cases of the virus.

The centre in their tweet revealed that as of 11:55 pm, Friday, 27th of March, 11 new cases have been confirmed with 8 in Lagos, 2 in Enugu and 1 in Edo State.

As it stands currently, here is the breakdown of the number of cases in each state. Lagos- 52 FCT- 14 Ogun- 3 Ekiti- 1 Oyo- 3 Edo- 2 Bauchi- 2 Osun-1 Rivers-1 Enugu- 2

