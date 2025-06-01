Coronation hosts landmark art exhibition, celebrating art patronage, cultural stewardship

Coronation Art Gallery’s first showcase of the year, held on 29 May, brought together an elegant gathering of Nigeria’s leading business minds, creatives, diplomats, and cultural custodians – an evening that reaffirmed the transformative power of art to connect, elevate, and preserve.

Curated under the theme Custodians of Legacy: Collecting with Purpose, the exhibition featured the private collections of Mr. Hakeem Adedeji and Ms. Ngozi Edozien — two visionary collectors whose patronage of African art spans decades. Their works, thoughtfully selected and presented by curator Ugoma Ebilah, invited guests into a moving journey through identity, memory, and meaning.

The event drew high-profile figures including JoEllen Gorg, Acting Consul General at the U.S. Consulate General, Lagos; Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede CFR, Chairman of Coronation Group; and a mix of CEOs, diplomats, clients, art patrons, and collectors. Among them were Nimi Akinkugbe, Femi Akinsanya, Nduka Obaigbena, Dr. Godwin Ehigiamusoe, among others. It was a night that bridged art and influence across sectors — from finance and investment to creativity and diplomacy.

Held at the Coronation Art Gallery in Victoria Island, Lagos, the exhibition further reinforced Coronation’s commitment to platforms that elevate culture while deepening client engagement. Since its founding in May 2022 under the vision of Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede, the gallery has showcased rare private collections, including last year’s landmark exhibition headlined by the Honourable Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun, which celebrated prominent female collectors and cultural leaders.

Commenting on the May exhibition, Ngozi Akinyele, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Coronation, noted: “This exhibition is special because it reflects the full arc of the art ecosystem — spanning creation, curation, collecting, conservation, and commerce. Coronation is proud to be at its heart, using our own programming and partnerships to democratise access to art and support the growth of the creative economy in a way that’s both inclusive and enduring.”

Jibola Odedina, CEO Coronation Securities, spoke on the broader vision: “The Coronation Art Gallery reflects who we are and what we value. Our quarterly exhibitions remind our clients and community that legacy isn’t just what you build financially; it’s what you preserve culturally, and pass on thoughtfully.”

Hakeem Adedeji shared his personal journey as a collector and patron of the arts: “I have been collecting Samuel Ajobiewe’s works for over 25 years. We set up Kobomoje, a residency in Ibadan, and we run programmes that support artists. We support people who do various activities within the ecosystem — not because we want anything in return — but because it gives me satisfaction that I’m supporting the whole art ecosystem.”

As the evening drew to a close, guests were encouraged not only to engage with the art, but to reflect on the deeper narrative behind the collections — one rooted in the timeless African values of care, memory, and the pursuit of impact.

With each exhibition, Coronation Art Gallery continues to position itself as a platform that transcends aesthetics, serving as a meeting point for art, capital, and culture.