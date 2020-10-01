Corona Schools opens day secondary school in Lagos

AS part of efforts to sustain its track record of excellence in education delivery, the Corona Schools’ Trust Council (CSTC) on Monday September 28, 2020 inaugurated the Corona Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Lekki, Lagos.

Corona Schools in its 65 years of existence has continued to stay true to its mission of providing world class education, and producing well-rounded and proudly Nigerian young men and women equipped for continuous learning, personal mastery, and leadership

Located within the sprawling premises of Corona Schools in Abijo’s Government Residential Areas (GRA), along the Lekki-Epe Express Way, Lagos State, the day school is expected to sustain the enduring Corona School standard.

At the inauguration were the financial controller, Corona Schools’ Trust Council, Mr. Adewale Soremi; chairman, board of trustees, Corona Secondary Schools, Mr. Niyi Yusuf; member, governing board, CSTC, Mrs. Sekinat Yusuf; chairman, CSTC, Hon. Justice Bukunola Adebiyi; trustee, CSTC, Mr. Adedotun Sulaiman; and the chief executive officer, Corona Schools Trust Council, Mrs. Adeyoyin Adesina.

Also at the event were the School Adminstrator, Corona Day Secondary School, Lekki, Mr. Anthony Ilobinso; Director of Education, Mrs. Dafeta Amelia; principal, Corona Secondary School, Agbara, Ogun State, Mrs. Chinedum Oluwadamilola; as well as parents, staff members, and some pioneer students.

In her remarks, the chairman, Corona Schools Trust Council, Justice Bukunola Adebiyi, said the idea of the Corona Day Secondary School was part of a strategic plan drawn in 2003/2008 to expand Corona Schools.

She said, “The idea of starting a day secondary school has been on the front burner for a while. We had parents who had clamoured for this. As we are aware, our secondary school is in Agbara which is not actually in Lagos State, but Ogun State. And it’s not all parents that want their children to be in boarding school, even as beautiful as our boarding school is.”

Justice Adebiyi noted that preliminary works have begun on the land for the permanent site.

“The designs are in, and very soon, constructions will commence on the permanent site for the secondary school. Due to setbacks suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic, the two-year projection that we initially had to deliver the permanent site might not be visible.

“However, within two and a half years, God willing, the permanent site of the secondary school should be ready,” she said.

In his short speech, the trustee, Corona Schools Trust Council, Mr. Adedotun Sulaimon, said the takeoff of the day secondary school was a special accomplishment for him.

“There is always this conversation about the merits and demerits of boarding education. Now we in the Corona system now have a choice. We could either bring our children to school daily or leave them at the boarding school.”

Addressing the pioneer students and parents at the landmark event, the chairman board of trustees, Corona Secondary School, Mr. Niyi Yusuf, said there is no way the history of the day school would be written that the pioneer students would not be mentioned.

“So, I count you as very special. It is no longer news that Ibeju-Lekki is the new Lagos, hence it is just ideal that we bring to it the culture of excellence.

While introducing parents and other stakeholders to the management team of Corona Day Secondary School, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Corona Schools Trust Council, Mrs. Adeyoyin Adesina, said that the CDSS team was “carefully put together,” and are all accomplished educators.

“We have also infused fresh perspectives by engaging and adding highly qualified teachers to the faculty. We are proud of the CDSS team,” she said.

Adeyoyin thanked the trustee members and the school’s management for their tenacity, commitment and dedication to the institution.

Speaking on the sideline of the event, the school’s administrator, Anthony Ilobinso, revealed that his plans for CDSS is to make it an environment where learning is nurtured and where students’ interests and talents are discovered and groomed.

“CDSS is purely hinged and anchored on the school mission and vision statement. We have a legacy of providing world class education to students. So we have put in place students, structures and even the personnel required in achieving this.

“We know after six years, our students will come out here being well-rounded and getting set and prepared for the next steps in their academic journey,” he said.

The high point of the ceremony was the tour of the school as led by the school’s administrator. Guests and council members were all taken round to inspect the facilities in the school.