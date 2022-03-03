COREN set to facilitate wider access to global job opportunities for engineering graduates

PLANS are underway for the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) to become a provisional signatory to the Washington Accord, which gives access to employment privileges to accredited graduates.

Signatory countries to the pact include Australia, Canada, Republic of Ireland, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, UK, USA, Malaysia, India, Germany, Russia and Sri Lanka.

Under the pact, engineers from these signatory countries are engaged without further examinations.

The hint was dropped by the COREN president, Ali Rabiu, during a Train-the-Trainer workshop on Outcome-Based Engineering programme for delegates from the Faculty of Engineering of Nigerian universities in the North-Central zone, held in Abuja recently.

“We want to live up to our mandate of regulating engineering practice in all ramifications to bring it up to speed with international best practices and expand engineering programmes in Nigerian universities,” he said.

Rabiu spoke about plans by COREN to strengthen the accreditation system and midwife a process that would lead to local and international recognition of engineering qualifications from Nigeria’s institutions of higher learning.

According to him, the next stage is to assemble a critical mass of knowledgeable and experienced persons in OBE as well as mentees of the OBE learning environment who would pioneer and champion the capacity development of the various strata of engineering professionals involved in training, practice and regulation.

The dean, Faculty of Engineering, Joseph Tarka University, Makurdi, Prof J. A. Enokela, thanked COREN for facilitating the workshop, which he said is one of the best things that had happened to efforts at revolutionizing the engineering profession in Nigeria.