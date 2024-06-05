Anambra State Chairman, Council for the Registration of Engineers in Nigeria (COREN), Engr. Victor Meju, has said the council remains the major regulatory body for the engineering profession in Nigeria.

He disclosed this in response to a rumour making the rounds in some quarters that Colin has little power to control or regulate the activities of practicing engineers in the country.

Meju, who addressed a press conference in Awka on Wednesday as part of activities to mark his birthday, called on the public to disregard the rumour, noting that COREN was established by the Nigerian government under Decree No. 55 of 1990 to certify, monitor, regulate, and curb sharp practices in the profession.

He said in Anambra, due to Colin’s commitment to quality service to the people, the State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has commended the Council for its regulatory policies that have led to an 85 per cent reduction in incidents of building collapses and quackery across the state.

“The Council and its affiliated State Regulatory Monitoring Technical Committee were also inaugurated in the state by the governor in the presence of the President of COREN, Engr. Ali Rabiu, and the Council Registrar, Engr. Prof. Adisa Ademola Bello, on June 30, 2022, at the International Conference Centre Awka, to ensure the quality of construction projects in the state.

“We are also in partnership with relevant stakeholders, training institutions like the Federal Polytenic Oko (Department of Engineering), and members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state to practically train undergraduates and graduates on the ethics of the profession.

Meju used the briefing to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his prompt intervention on the just-suspended nationwide minimum wage strike embarked upon by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE