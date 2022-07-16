Coping strategies against fuel scarcity

1. Take public transport
As a car owner, during periods such as this, it is advisable you reduce the use of your car to the barest minimum and take public transport instead when you can.
2. Reduce the use of your generator
In times of fuel scarcity, reduce the use of your generator as much as possible. Don’t let your generator work when it is not really needed.
3. Leave earlier and move with extra cash
During periods of fuel scarcity, transport fares are bound to go up. In order to save yourself the stress of standing for hours at the bus stop without getting a means of transportation, endeavour to always leave your place of work or wherever you go to early enough.
4. Buy fuel in bulk
5. Visit filling stations on your free day
6. Avoid unnecessary movements
This period is definitely not a time to move about without having a strong reason to or a task to perform. Ensure that at this time, you only go out when it is necessary or important.
7. Do not store too much petrol at home