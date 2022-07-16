Coping strategies against fuel scarcity

1. Take public transport



As a car owner, during periods such as this, it is advisable you reduce the use of your car to the barest minimum and take public transport instead when you can.

Except for important outings, it can be cost effective or less worrisome to use the public transport system during fuel scarcity.

If you are going a distance that is not too far, why not take a stroll to the place instead of using your car. This is a form of exercise which is good for your body from time to time.

2. Reduce the use of your generator

