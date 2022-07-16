Coping strategies against fuel scarcity

Latest News
By Joanna Oyeleke
Fuel scarcity is a situation that has often times characterised Nigeria even though it is an oil producing country. Despite the suspension of the planned removal of fuel subsidy, Nigerians have had to pay more for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol.
The recent fuel scarcity has had it adverse effects on the price of goods, food stuff, and other services such as the cost of transportation.

 

As the ongoing fuel scarcity seems to have no end in sight, below are coping strategies to help you during this period.

 

1. Take public transport

As a car owner, during periods such as this, it is advisable you reduce the use of your car to the barest minimum and take public transport instead when you can.

 

Except for important outings, it can be cost effective or less worrisome to use the public transport system during fuel scarcity.
If you are going a distance that is not too far, why not take a stroll to the place instead of using your car. This is a form of exercise which is good for your body from time to time.

 

2. Reduce the use of your generator

In times of fuel scarcity, reduce the use of your generator as much as possible. Don’t let your generator work when it is not really needed.

 

You can come up with a schedule for when you need electricity. This is in a bid to reduce the frequency of use of your generator and its petrol consumption.

 

When you put the generator on, endeavour to clear up all that you need to use electricity for at once. This  will reduce the number of times you need to put on the generator.

3. Leave earlier and  move with extra cash


During periods of fuel scarcity, transport fares are bound to go up. In order to save yourself the stress of standing for hours at the bus stop without getting a means of transportation, endeavour to always leave your place of work or wherever you go to early enough.

 

Holding extra cash is also important at this time because fares will likely be increased suddenly especially when transporters notice there is a crowd of people at various bus stops or parks.

4. Buy fuel in bulk

Buying extra litres of fuel during this period will not be a bad idea. For instance, if you know you use nine litres of the PMS in three days, instead of going to the filling station daily to get three litres each day, you can as well buy the nine litres at once. This will go a long way in saving you the stress of queuing at the station daily.

 

5. Visit filling stations on your free day

When you are to visit the fuel station,  ensure you go on a weekend or a day in which  you are free or less busy. People have to spend hours queuing just to get fuel. So in order not to disrupt your schedule, always go to the filling station when you are free or have some hours to spare that won’t affect you.

 

6. Avoid unnecessary movements

This period is definitely not a time to move about without having a strong reason to or a task to perform. Ensure that at this time, you only go out when it is necessary or important.

 

7. Do not store too much petrol at home

Never get tempted to store too much petrol at home or anywhere  else. A typical example of the danger of this act is the fire outbreak in Niger state on March 21, 2022 which was caused by excessive storage of the PMS.
Fuel scarcity is never a justifiable reason for you to store excess petrol at home.  Doing this puts you at a great risk of fire hazards.

 

To avoid this, you should always have a concrete plan a day or two before your petrol finishes.
Even as you go about your daily activities,  it is expedient you bear the following coping strategies in mind during this period of fuel scarcity as you don’t want to end up stranded or put your life and that of others at a great risk.

You might also like
Latest News

10 myths you believed as a child

Latest News

NFIU wins World Bank, UN excellence star award

Latest News

Auto crash claims eight lives, seven cows in Ondo

Latest News

Over 10 gunmen, two policemen, one civilian killed in police-gunmen clash in Anambra

Comments

Our Front Page Today

Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More