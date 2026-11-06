COP31: Netzence, FG to showcase Nigeria’s livestock methane study

Netzence Sustainability Limited, the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development (FMLD) and 3logy Limited will present findings from Nigeria’s livestock methane baseline study and showcase new climate monitoring devices at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye.

The presentation, scheduled for November 9–20, will provide Nigeria an opportunity to obtain international feedback on the study’s methodology and demonstrate technologies developed to capture and analyse methane data from livestock environments.

Technical Director at FMLD, Dr Peter Alike, said the study was designed to establish a baseline for methane emissions from cattle and other ruminants through real-time, on-site data collection and processing.

According to him, the findings will help Nigeria understand emissions across different livestock production systems and provide a reference for assessing future interventions.

The ministry announced the study in October 2025 following a review of the proposed methodology with the participating companies. Netzence’s MRV devices and CloseCarbon technology were deployed for field assessments, while GIZ, through its LiveSys project, supported the training of field enumerators.

Netzence Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Associate Professor Sadiq Sani, said feedback from international specialists would help improve the company’s climate adaptation and resilience technologies, including early-warning solutions for heatwaves, flooding and respiratory diseases.

The company had earlier reported preliminary differences in methane-related readings between monitored livestock systems in Nigeria’s North-Central and South-West regions. At COP31, it plans to engage specialists on how factors such as herd composition, feeding practices and seasonal conditions affect the results.

The new Climate MRV devices will also be demonstrated, showing how methane readings collected at livestock sites are transmitted to CloseCarbon for analysis and reporting.

The discussions will cover device calibration, data reliability, field validation and the potential for wider deployment.

Sani said engagement with researchers, livestock operators, investors and development partners would strengthen the technology and encourage international collaboration.

The initiative is expected to provide evidence that could guide decisions on livestock management interventions, helping Nigeria assess their impact on farm productivity and greenhouse gas emissions.