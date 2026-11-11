COP31: NALDA targets one million trees by 2030 to boost rural economy

The National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) has unveiled plans to facilitate the planting of one million economic trees by 2030 as part of efforts to promote climate-smart agriculture, restore degraded landscapes and strengthen rural economies.

The Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of NALDA, Engr. Cornelius O. Adebayo, disclosed this while addressing delegates at the ongoing 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey.

Adebayo said the initiative was part of the authority’s broader commitment to integrating environmental sustainability into agricultural development while creating additional income opportunities, particularly for rural communities.

He explained that NALDA had already completed the planting of approximately 5,000 economic trees under the first phase of its Youth Agroforestry and Climate Action Campaign, while the second phase was targeting an additional 56,000 trees.

According to him, the authority’s tree-planting ambition is designed to encourage young people to participate actively in climate action and the transition towards a climate-resilient agricultural economy.

He said, “Our broader ambition is to facilitate the planting of one million trees by 2030.”

The NALDA chief executive noted that the authority was also implementing its Community-Based Plantation Development Programme to promote long-term tree crop development, restore agricultural landscapes, enhance biodiversity and create sustainable income opportunities for rural populations.

Under the programme, he disclosed that NALDA was developing approximately 1,500 hectares of cashew plantation at Ilero-Babaode in Oyo State and another 1,500 hectares at Joga Orile in Ogun State.

He added that the authority was also developing 2,000 hectares of cocoa plantation at Ifon in Osun State and 1,200 hectares of oil palm plantation at Omotosho in Ondo State.

Adebayo said the plantation projects would contribute to agricultural production and rural livelihoods while delivering environmental benefits, including carbon sequestration, improved soil conditions, enhanced biodiversity and the restoration of degraded landscapes.

He explained that NALDA was working towards documenting, measuring and verifying the environmental benefits of the plantations to position eligible agricultural assets for carbon credit opportunities and emerging climate finance mechanisms.

According to him, the authority was also pursuing a Letter of No Objection from the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) to facilitate the registration and commercialisation of eligible carbon credits generated through its plantation and agroforestry projects.

He said the process would involve establishing appropriate frameworks for measuring, reporting and verifying carbon sequestration benefits in line with national and international standards.

The NALDA boss further disclosed that the authority was developing three major Renewed Hope Mega Farm Estates in Ekiti, Kwara and Bauchi States, covering approximately 10,000 hectares, 5,000 hectares and 5,000 hectares, respectively.

He said the estates were being developed as integrated agricultural production systems supported by access roads, irrigation facilities, water infrastructure, storage and processing facilities, farm hostels and other essential amenities.

Adebayo said the initiative was aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises food security, economic diversification, rural development and environmental sustainability.

He stressed that sustainable agricultural development required more than expanding cultivated land, noting that farmers needed adequate infrastructure and management systems to improve productivity and adapt to changing climatic conditions.

He also highlighted NALDA’s Green Hope Open-Field Horticulture Programme, which currently supports more than 5,000 women across approximately 38 locations in the country.

He said the programme was providing women with access to productive agricultural land and support to cultivate high-value horticultural crops, enabling them to participate more actively in agricultural value chains.

Adebayo maintained that climate action and agricultural development should not be treated as competing priorities, arguing that properly designed agricultural interventions could simultaneously deliver food production, employment, wealth creation, biodiversity conservation and carbon sequestration.

He said, “Our objective is to produce food, create wealth, generate employment, support rural economies and, at the same time, contribute meaningfully to climate change mitigation and environmental sustainability.”

He reaffirmed NALDA’s commitment to expanding climate-smart agricultural practices, strengthening community participation in environmental restoration and attracting national and international partnerships to mobilise climate finance, technology and technical expertise.

He added that the authority was determined to demonstrate that agricultural land development in Nigeria could be commercially viable, environmentally responsible and socially inclusive.