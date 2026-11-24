African trade unions have rejected the use of loans to finance climate action in Africa, demanding debt relief, increased grant-based funding and a fairer global financing system to enable the continent tackle the effects of climate change without worsening its debt burden.

The unions also called for the establishment of an effective Just Transition Mechanism that guarantees workers’ participation in climate-related decisions, insisting that Africa’s transition to a green economy must promote industrialisation, create decent jobs and protect workers’ livelihoods.

The demands were presented by the African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa) during a political march at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey, on November 14, 2026.

Addressing workers and climate justice campaigners, ITUC-Africa’s General Secretary, Akhator Joel Odigie, said African workers should not be made to bear the financial and economic consequences of a climate crisis they did not create.

Representing 18 million organised workers across 52 African countries, Odigie said the continent was already experiencing the devastating effects of climate change through extreme workplace temperatures, flooding, drought and declining agricultural productivity.

He warned that the failure of world leaders to translate climate negotiations into concrete action would further expose African workers and vulnerable communities to worsening economic and environmental challenges.

“The climate crisis is not abstract for us. It is the unbearable heat on a construction site, the flood that destroys a community, the drought that kills a harvest.

“This is a labour rights crisis. And it demands a labour response,” he said.

Odigie argued that Africa’s limited access to climate finance, coupled with the increasing reliance on loans, was undermining the continent’s capacity to respond effectively to climate change.

He cited figures showing that sub-Saharan Africa receives less than three per cent of global climate finance, with much of the funding provided as loans, rather than grants.

He also expressed concern over the gap between financial pledges and actual disbursements to the Loss and Damage Fund, noting that only $456 million had been received out of $826 million pledged.

According to him, the Baku-to-Belém Roadmap’s ambition to mobilise $1.3 trillion annually by 2035 would remain largely meaningless to vulnerable economies unless the promised resources were delivered through accessible and sustainable financing arrangements.

He said: “So when we say ‘deliver’, we mean: stop congratulating yourselves on roadmaps and start signing the cheques, with grants, not debt.”

The African trade unions consequently demanded new, additional, predictable and adequate climate financing from developed countries, insisting that grants and highly concessional public financing should form the primary basis of support for developing economies.

They also called for debt relief, progressive taxation and windfall taxes on profits from extractive industries to generate resources for climate action and essential public services.

Odigie maintained that African countries should not be compelled to borrow to address the consequences of a crisis largely driven by industrialised economies.

“Africa should not be forced to borrow its way out of a crisis it did not cause. We reject loans as climate contributions,” he declared.

Beyond financing, the unions called for the operationalisation of a Just Transition Mechanism that would provide technical assistance, capacity-building and financial support for countries developing national pathways towards low-carbon economies.

They insisted that trade unions must have formal representation and meaningful influence in decisions concerning employment, investment and industrial transformation, rather than being restricted to token consultations.

According to Odigie, the proposed Belém-Antalya Mechanism must recognise workers as central stakeholders in the transition process and guarantee their participation in shaping policies that will affect their jobs and livelihoods.

He said a transition that excludes workers from decision-making would fail to address the social and economic consequences of climate policies.

The unions also warned against a situation in which Africa’s participation in the global green-energy transition would be limited to supplying raw materials while the industrial and employment benefits accrued to other regions.

They demanded local processing of critical minerals, including lithium and cobalt, to enable African countries develop domestic industries, create green jobs and derive greater economic value from their natural resources.

“The global energy transition must not become a new colonialism. Africa must use this shift to industrialise, not remain a supplier of unprocessed raw materials,” Odigie said.

He further called for decent working conditions in emerging green industries and cautioned against international climate and trade policies that could impose additional costs on African producers and workers.

The unions specifically expressed concern over the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, warning that its implementation should not transfer the financial burden of the global energy transition to African businesses and workers.

On employment and workplace protection, the labour organisation demanded that every national transition plan should incorporate employment-impact assessments, skills development, retraining, redeployment and job or income guarantees for affected workers.

It also called for occupational safety and health protections and universal social protection, with particular attention to women, young people, migrant workers and those in the informal economy.

Odigie stressed that extreme heat must be recognised as an occupational hazard, with enforceable safeguards to protect workers against its potentially fatal consequences.

Citing the ITUC’s data, he said extreme workplace heat already claimed nearly 19,000 lives annually, while heat stress could result in working-hour losses equivalent to 136 million full-time jobs by 2030.

He maintained that climate policies must address the immediate threats to workers’ health and productivity while preparing them for changes in employment arising from the transition to cleaner energy.

Warning against another round of unfulfilled promises at international climate negotiations, the ITUC-Africa chief said African workers could no longer afford to wait for concrete interventions.

“COP31 cannot be another COP where the world’s most vulnerable workers are told to wait,” he said.

He added that the critical issue was no longer whether the world would transition to a greener economy, but whether the process would be equitable or leave millions of African workers behind while a few benefited from the emerging green economy.

“The question is not whether we will transition—the question is whether that transition will be just, or whether it will leave millions of African workers behind while a few extract the profits of a green economy built on our backs,” he said.

Odigie insisted that African trade unions were at COP31 to negotiate and demand concrete commitments rather than plead for assistance, urging world leaders to move beyond climate dialogue and deliver financing, workers’ participation, industrialisation and decent green jobs.

“We are not here to beg. We are here to negotiate. We are here to demand. And we are here to stay,” he declared.

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