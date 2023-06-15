Climate Action Tracker (CAT) has said that the focus of the Conference of the Parties (COP) 28 should be to put a halt to new oil and gas investments and a phase-out of production rather than on carbon capture and storage (CCS).

CAT, during a press conference to launch its briefing at the UN Climate Talks in Bonn, Germany, recently, said its summary of government action around oil and gas production and exports showed that developed countries like the US, Norway, Canada and Australia are all continuing to increase production and exports, and pouring subsidies into the sector.

Mia Moiso of CAT partner organisation, NewClimate Institute, said, “Developed countries have absolutely no excuse. The science tells us new oil and gas investments should have ended yesterday. Richer countries need to lead on this and set phase-out dates for all fossil fuel production.

“An oil and gas phase-out agreement is what we should see coming out of COP28, along with agreeing to a global target for renewable energy to enable this.”

She added that the COP28 Presidency’s support to oil, gas and CCS casts doubts on its ability to broker an ambitious deal.

“With its focus on ‘emissions free’ fossil fuels and CCS, the UAE is clearly pushing an agenda to distract attention from a fossil fuel phase-out which, if successful, would lock in large scale oil and gas production,” said Moisio.

CAT also noted that reliance on such technologies as CCS for fossil energy and using fuels like ammonia to co-fire coal plants were “dangerous distractions.”

Claire Stockwell of another CAT partner organisation, Climate Analytics, said, “There is no such thing as ‘emissions free’ fossil fuels. CCS should not be used to reduce emissions in the electricity sector when vastly cheaper renewables are readily available.”

Stockwell added that a global target for renewable energy should also be the agenda for COP28, even as CAT noted that none of the world’s largest fossil fuel producers have committed to ending new oil and gas investments while only very minor producers have either ended or pledged to end oil and gas production.

“There is still no global target for renewable energy, which should also be a goal for COP28.

“Meanwhile, many developing countries still lack access to clean and affordable energy, and around the world people increasingly suffer from energy poverty, at least in part exacerbated by high fossil fuel prices and lack of finance for renewable,” Stockwell said.





The CAT also notes that despite the urgent calls from the previous COPs to strengthen national climate targets in 2022 and 2023, no major country has done so this year.

It said temperature estimates under 2030 targets remain at 2.4°C by 2100.

The Climate Action Tracker (CAT) is an independent scientific analysis that measures government climate action against the globally agreed aim of holding warming well below 2°C and pursuing efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C.

CAT is a collaboration of Climate Analytics and NewClimate Institute.

This report is produced in fulfilment of UNESCO and CIJ London Climate Change in News Media project facilitated by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development.