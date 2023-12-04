Following the uproar among Nigerians on the number of Nigerian delegates (1411) at the COP 28 Climate Change Conference, Nigerians tackle the Tinubu-led administration on the situation of the UAE- Visa ban on Nigerians.

This reaction trails the recent post by the Nigerian President about his “successful” meeting with the UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, indicating “… a strong Nigeria-UAE partnership and shared commitment to expanding ties between both countries.”

President Tinubu’s post reads: “Had a fruitful bilateral meeting with the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, today, reinforcing the strong Nigeria-UAE partnership and our shared commitment to expanding ties between countries.” https://x.com/officialABAT/status/1731299099771638148?s=20

Nigerian netizens took a moment under President Tinubu’s post to demand a concrete progress report on the unresolved visa ban on Nigerians in UAE.

An X user, Agba Voter, wrote, “They banned your citizens from entering their country… “

https://x.com/threefaceIdibia/status/1731301771174195267?s=20

Ehimaggi also added, “After taking 1411 people …Still UAE is yet to lift the ban…” https://x.com/ehimaggie/status/1731419082526752972?s=20

Chukwunyelu Orji asks in shock, “1400 delegates??😳😳😳 dude, Buhari is a saint for where you dey😃😀😄”

https://x.com/ChukwunyeluOrji/status/1731330749167456603?s=20

The question on Adedoyin Alimi’s fingers was, “Will the visa ban be lifted? https://x.com/adedoyinalimi/status/1731312492020686995?s=20

While many comments questioned the President, others praised and prayed for him to succeed.

Abdullah- noted: God bless you, my president. God will shame haters, and God bless Nigeria

https://x.com/abdullahayofel/status/1731312419861840016?s=20

Aina Dipo prayed, My president, your president and our beloved president. God bless Nigeria 🇳🇬 and may her enemies crumble. Amen 🙏 https://x.com/dipoaina1/status/1731299672176664936?s=20

Recall that following the eruption of controversy over many Nigerian delegates in the ongoing United Nations Climate Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Presidency has clarified that not all persons who travelled for the global event are government-sponsored.

The United Arab Emirates placed a visa ban on Nigerians in October, 2022, but in September 2023, the presidency assured Nigerians that the ban had been lifted following President Tinubu’s meeting with the UAE president.

The UAE made a U-turn to clarify that the visa ban remains.

A year later, Nigerians are still expecting the federal government’s full intervention on the issue of the visa ban.

