COP15: Campaign for Nature highlights 3 critical issues biodiversity conference should address

As the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) kicks off, countries around the world are being called on to agree to a global strategy and deliver a “Paris moment” for nature.

COP15 is taking place from December 7 to 19 in Montreal, Canada.

A press briefing hosted today, December 8, by Campaign for Nature, highlighted three issues to be addressed by the negotiations at COP15.

The Campaign for Nature is a partnership of the Wyss Campaign for Nature and the National Geographic Society. It works with partners worldwide to champion the ambitious, science-driven, global goal to protect at least 30 per cent of the planet by 2030, a target to be agreed on at COP15.

According to a statement from Campaign for Nature, “while success at COP15 requires significant progress on a broader set of issues, no agreement will be a success without the following:

The first is for “a global target to protect and conserve at least 30% of the world’s lands and inland waters and oceans. The agreement must have an area-based target to protect and conserve at least 30% of the world’s lands and at least 30% of the world’s oceans by 2030 (known as the 30×30 target) ensuring that protection is effectively managed, ecologically representative and focused on the areas that are the most important for biodiversity, and respecting the rights of Indigenous Peoples and local communities.”

The second issue to be addressed is “advancing the rights and leadership of Indigenous Peoples and local communities. This framework must have as a core thread running through it the full respect for the rights, experience and contributions of Indigenous Peoples and local communities to biodiversity.”

The third issue is on “enhancing finance to meet biodiversity goals. The agreement must contain a package which results in a significant increase in finance for biodiversity and an end to the funding of the destruction of nature.”

Speakers at the press briefing included Brian O’Donnell, Director, Campaign for Nature;

Jennifer Corpuz, Representative, International Indigenous Forum on Biodiversity and

KM Reyes, National Geographic Explorer and co-founder, Centre for Sustainability Philippines.