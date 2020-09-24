Cooperative farmers seek foreign loans to boost agric

Farmers under the auspices of National Apex of Nigerian Farmers Cooperative Societies (NANFACOS), has urged international organisations to grant loans to Nigerian farmers to help boost food security.

NANFACOS National President, Chief Nwogwugwu Uzoma, who stated this in Abuja after his election, said he would ensure that farmers get agricultural inputs at a subsidised rate.

After the election, the national body proceeded on a visit to Bank of Agriculture (BOA) Kaduna and subsequently visited the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar where Chief Uzoma handed over his manifesto and agenda of the Cooperative to the Royal father.

NANFACOS has the mandate to create business linkages for the cooperative farmers nationwide, unite the entire farmers’ cooperatives as a family no matter the scope/the wideness.

Other mandates are to seek the welfare of the affiliates sourcing fund and agric input, materials and machinery locally and internationally to enable them to be comfortable, productive and self-reliant, to use the platform to create wealth for the members and improve the Nigerian economy, chase hunger and unemployment ravaging the nation Nigeria as the head of African Nations.

The Cooperative is also expected to work towards setting Nigeria ahead of other countries in Africa in Agribusiness in collaboration with our department of cooperatives Ministry of Agriculture, seek improved seedlings and bumper harvest of its cooperators nationwide.

NANFACOS will also be rendering extensive services to its members as to bring techniques of farming to enable them be meeting up their needs and aspiration, work with local and international financial agencies/institutions in accessing loans and grants for the teaming member cooperators.

While commending their members for a peaceful election, Chief Uzoma said their aim would be to ensure that food is on the table of all Nigerian regards its abundance and security, to unite all cooperative farmers to speak with one voice.

“To work towards the assessment of loan from National and International Funding agencies and financial institution for the Nigerian affiliators in Agric business, as NANFACOS shall work according to cooperative principles and methods of lending and recoveries.

“To make sure that most Agricultural inputs and machinery are accesses/purchased in a subsidized rate by the federal government, most importantly to create a platform where the federal government will work in synergy with NANFACOS, creating special programs for the teaming members regards that the development of any society must e private driving stuff,” he noted.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE