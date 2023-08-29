Former Kano Governor and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has appealed to the Arewa Traders Association in the 19 States in the North and the Federal Capital Territory to extend hands of fellowship to the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike in the latter’s onerous task to sanitise the city.

Ganduje made the appeal on Tuesday when the Chairman of the Association,

Alhaji Adam Hassan Ibrahim, led his team on a courtesy visit to the APC National Working Committee.

Checks revealed that the FCT Minister has vowed to move against the menace of herdsmen and illegal trading activities in the FCT.

Addressing his guests, Ganduje who promised to look into their request assured them that the former Rivers State governor was determined to create enabling environment for legitimate economic activities to thrive in the FCT.

He said: “We thank you for your contribution during our electioneering campaign, especially on some of your publications for the party.

“We can’t underestimate you in terms of moving our party to the next level because we can’t give an exact number of traders we have in Nigeria, or Arewa as a geopolitical zone.

“All that we know is that you’re many, you are building and you have a multiplier effect in terms of improving the life of the people of Nigeria.

“Trading is a natural phenomenon in terms of economic development, everywhere you go there is trading, legitimate trading.

“We have heard your request that you would like to be involved, to participate in various aspects of governance in Nigeria, in particular, appointments, provision of a conducive environment for trading.

“I assure you Mr President is providing an enabling environment for you to do your legitimate activities.

“He’s working very hard on the security of this nation, we all know how important security is to traders because if there’s no security, there’s no trade, no marketing, and most importantly no feeding.





“So you know and likely enough, you have a competent, Honorable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, the former governor of River state, Nyesom Wike who came from a big city himself, but has now gotten another mandate of administering another big city the FCT.

“So, I urge you to cooperate with him, so that he can create a decent environment for commercial activities in the megacity of Abuja.

“Security is his number one programme. that he mentioned, and I am sure he

will improve the transportation system of Abuja.

“As traders, you know how important transportation is in the city, he will improve the lighting of the city so that trading can take place at night if there is light everywhere in Abuja.

“We thank you for coming, we have taken note of your request; we assure you as a political party, we will also involve you in our political party activities.”

Earlier in his remarks, Alhaji Adam Hassan Ibrahim urged the APC national chairman to use his good offices to secure patronage for the Arewa Traders in the Tinubu administration.

He specifically highlighted the biting effect of subsidy removal on petrol on members of his association.

He said: “Sir, our members are facing economic challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic, removal of fuel subsidy, high rate of exchange rate and insecurity in many parts of the country. We are therefore appealing to you for your kind assistance and intervention.

“I hope to call on all our governors to as a matter of urgency look into traders’ activities which will stimulate economic activities and reduce hardship as well as general insecurity in the States.”

