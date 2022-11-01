Cooking gas explosion kills Kwara housewife

A cooking gas explosion has reportedly killed one Mrs Adeola Adewale at Terbanacle 2c Area, Egbe Garage in Omu-Aran Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State on Monday.

Tribune Online gathered that the incident happened at about 10:35 am while the deceased was trying to prepare her family food.

The incident which was confirmed by the authorities of the state Fire Service was said to have also trapped the husband of the deceased before he was rescued and taken to hospital.

According to the Head of Department, Media and Publicity of the Kwara State Fire Service, Adekunle Hassan, “Firemen were able to put the situation under control on time and saved the victim’s husband who had also been trapped inside the fire explosion.

“Furthermore, the officers took him to the hospital to receive prompt treatment.

“Report says that the areas affected by the fire that was generated from the gas explosion were the sitting room, kitchen and dining room.

The Director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, “charged the general public particularly women to go and learn the correct practice of using cooking gas cylinders.”