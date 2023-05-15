Nigerian chef and restaurateur, Hilda Effiong Bassey, professionally known as Hilda Baci, has set her sights on breaking the Guinness World Record for the “longest cooking marathon by an individual.”

After hitting the 87 hours 50 minutes mark, Hilda surpassed the current record holder on Monday morning, putting her in good stead to achieve her goal.

The ongoing cooking marathon is taking place at Amore Gardens in Lekki, Lagos State, where Hilda has been cooking non-stop since Thursday, turning on her cooker at 4 pm.

If her achievement is certified by the Guinness World Record, Hilda will displace the current holder, Lata Tondon, an Indian chef who set the record of 87 hours and 45 minutes of uninterrupted cooking in 2019.

Hilda’s incredible feat is a testament to her passion and dedication to the culinary arts. Her love for cooking earned her the grand prize of $5000 at the maiden edition of the Jollof Face-off Competition in 2021, further highlighting her culinary prowess.

Hilda Baci’s determination to break the Guinness World Record for the “longest cooking marathon by an individual” has captured the attention of Nigerians, who are rallying support for her both online and at the venue of the cook-a-thon, Amore Gardens in Lekki, Lagos State.

Hilda’s quest to make history has generated significant buzz on social media platforms since the start of the cook-a-thon, with millions of viewers tuning in to stream her progress live.

Baci’s progress towards achieving her goal has been a topic of discussion on major social media platforms, with her passion for cooking and dedication to her craft earning her accolades from all corners.





In addition to the virtual support she has been receiving, a crowd of admirers continues to gather at the Amore Gardens to cheer her on under the scorching sun and pelting rain day and night, and sample her dishes, highlighting the enthusiasm and excitement surrounding this event.

Support From Dignitaries and Celebrities

Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has expressed his support for Hilda Baci, a young chef from Akwa-Ibom, in her bid to break the Guinness World Record for the Longest Marathon Cooking. Tinubu showed his support for Baci in an Instagram live video on Sunday and captioned it “IDAN doesn’t break, she breaks records. We’re rooting for you, Hilda.”

The Lagos State Governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu, was also present at the venue of the cook-a-thon, where he praised Baci for her dedication and passion for cooking, as well as her desire to put Nigerian culture on the map. He promised to follow her progress closely until the final declaration.

I showed up to support Chef Hilda Baci, in her quest to break the Guinness World Record @GWR for the longest time spent cooking by an individual. Her dedication, passion for cooking as well as her desire to put our rich culture on the map by not only exhibiting our food but…

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar also commended Baci for her determination to set a new world record and carve her name in the annals of history. He acknowledged that the feat is not an easy one, but expressed his belief in Baci’s grit and passion, stating that she is inspiring millions by showcasing the strength of the human spirit.

We see you, Chef Hilda, standing at the crossroads of history, ready to carve your name in the annals of world records. This is no easy feat, but we believe wholeheartedly in your grit and your passion. You are inspiring millions by showcasing the strength of the human spirit.…

Similarly, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, applauded Baci’s effort to beat the current Guinness World Record, describing it as a true Nigerian spirit of hard work and resilience. He commended her for inspiring many Nigerian youths to live their dreams through hard work and dedication and wished her well on her journey to make history.

The efforts being made by Hilda Effiong Bassey (Hilda Baci) to beat the current Guinness World Record for cooking for 4 days nonstop shows the true Nigerian spirit of hardwork and resilience.

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, also joined the support for Baci, describing her as “evidently a woman diligent in her work”. Other notable personalities who visited Amore Gardens to show their support for Hilda Baci include the lead pastor of Harvesters International Christian Centre Lagos, Pastor Bolaji Idowu, and actor Charles Okocha, among others.

In addition, renowned Nigerian music icons, Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Tiwa Savage have all expressed their support for Lagos-based chef, Hilda Baci, in her quest to break the world record for the longest cooking marathon. Hilda’s Instagram live session during the cook-a-thon was graced by Wizkid, who showed his support with love emojis. Burna Boy, on the other hand, took to his social media platform to share words of encouragement with the chef.

Tiwa Savage made a grand appearance at the venue after her performance at King Charles III’s coronation, to lend her support to Chef Hilda. The multiple award-winning music sensations have shown solidarity with Hilda as she aims to set a new record in the culinary world.

Social media reactions

As Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, enters the final hours of her record-breaking cook-a-thon, Guinness World Records has offered words of encouragement to the determined chef. The handlers of the Guinness World Records page on Instagram took to the comment section during her live session on Instagram to wish her good luck on her mission. Excited netizens also stormed the comments section, expressing their support for the Akwa Ibom native to achieve her goal of becoming a world record holder.

Twitter has been buzzing with jokes and bants about the event. Many users have also expressed admiration for her dedication and determination. See some below…

paulagram__: “I am Ghanaian seeing all the support Nigerians are giving this lady is soo heartwarming indeed Nigerians support their own irrespective of tribes ,,,, congratulations.”

__adesolaa: “One thing about my country people they can be mad people o but they’ll surely support one of their own.”

brown_shugar_: “Make we forget, Nigerians dey very supportive me sef dey go there like this.”

fine_nenye: “I love the support she’s getting. Nigerians are amazing people.”

Many people in Nigeria and around the world have been following her progress and sending messages of support and encouragement. Others have expressed concern for Baci’s health and well-being, given the physical and mental demands of cooking for such a long time.

The hashtag #HildaBaci has been trending since the cook-a-thon began, with users sharing updates on her progress, photos of her dishes, and messages of support while others have shared jokes and memes about the event.

See below:

In addition to the positive reactions, some users have criticized the event, saying that it is a frivolous use of resources and that it distracts from more pressing issues, such as the election tribunal that has been overshadowed by the event.

The country’s election tribunal is currently hearing petitions about the conduct of the 2023 elections. Several political parties have lodged complaints about the conduct of the elections, claiming that there were irregularities in the vote-counting process.

Despite the importance of this issue, The Hilda Baci cook-a-thon has captured the public’s attention and has become a source of national pride. People are lining up to taste Baci’s dishes and to show their support for her record-breaking attempt.

Some have criticized the media for giving more attention to the cook-a-thon than to the pressing issues of the country. However, others believe that the cook-a-thon is a positive distraction from the political turmoil in the country. They argue that it is essential to celebrate the achievements of Nigerians, such as Baci’s record-breaking attempt, and to promote the country’s cultural heritage.

One thing that has made Baci’s attempt even more impressive is that she has been on her period for the entire duration of the cook-a-thon. She has been open about this fact and this further solidifies the strength and resilience of a woman and how women can achieve anything they set their minds to.

As of the time of writing, Baci was still cooking and had surpassed Guinness records. She looked tired but determined, with her team of supporters cheering her on. Whether she breaks the record or not, Baci’s cook-a-thon has already brought people together and shown the power of determination, team spirit and has sparked a conversation about Nigerian cuisine and cultural heritage.

