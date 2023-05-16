Guinness World Records has reacted to the recent feat made by Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey Effiong, popularly known as Hilda Baci.

TRIBUNE ONLINE reports Hilda had surpassed the record for the longest cooking time by an individual, held by an Indian chef, Lata Tondon, who had completed the task in 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 secs in Rewa, in 2019.

In her recent feat, Hilda reached a new record of 100 hours after reportedly whipping up 55 recipes and more than 100 meals in a whopping 100-hour stint.

Reacting, the world body said; “She (Hilda) is hoping to snap up the record title for the longest cooking marathon (individual) which currently belongs to Lata Tondon (India) with a time of 87 hr 45 min.”

It added; “Officials on our records team look forward to reviewing the evidence and hope to be able to verify Hilda’s efforts as a new record very soon.”

All fingers crossed as Nigerians earnestly wait to see their very own announced officially as the new world champion in longest time spent cooking.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

May Nigeria never witness another Buhari’s govt — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government performed…

‘IDAN’: All you need to know about trending Nigerian street slang

The hashtag ‘Idan’ is the latest Nigerian street slang that has been trending on social media for…





Murphy Afolabi: 7 things you probably don’t know about late Nollywood actor

Nigerian sensational actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, reportedly died on Sunday, barely 24 hours after…

WEEK BRIEF: 10th NASS’ power tussle, Seun Kuti’s assault on police… other top news

THE ongoing tussle for the principal office positions of the 10th National Assembly by the top members All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

SPOTLIGHT: Dennis Bergkamp, ‘non-flying Dutchman’ blessed with unrivalled skill, technique

Dennis Nicolaas Maria Bergkamp, born on May 10, 1969, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is widely regarded as one of the…

Ph.D graduation of a Hausa-Yoruba Nigerian in America

Last Saturday, I attended the PhD graduation of a treasured mentee of mine by the name of Abdulbasit Kassim at Rice University in…