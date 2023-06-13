Following confirmation of her record as the longest cooking marathon by an individual, Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci has described the news as ‘the best ever’.

Guinness World Records on Tuesday confirmed Baci as the new world record holder for the longest cooking marathon.

Taking to Twitter to react to her confirmed record, the chef was full of thanks while gushing over the official confirmation.

She wrote, “This is the best news ever omg omg omg thank you so much 🥺

Congratulations from her fans on social media have poured in as wild jubilation greeted the confirmation.

The previous record of 87 hours 45 minutes was set by Lata Tondon (India) in 2019.