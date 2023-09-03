The Nigerian youths, under the auspices of the Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL), which is the umbrella body of all the youth groups in the South East, South West, South-South, North East, North Central, and North West zones, have adopted the leader of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCE), Comrade Shettima Yerima, as their consensus candidate for Ministerial appointment by President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement issued in Owerri Sunday, jointly endorsed by Comrade Goodluck Ibem, President General Coalition of South East Youth Leaders COSEYL and Leader CONLY, Comrade Adeyemo Adewale Yoruba Youth Council, and Comrade Junaid Abubakar North East Youth Vanguard, and Comrade Iniobong Sampson

South South Youth Coalition, said that Shettima has, over the years, proved his mettle as a detribalized Nigerian.

They also described him as a team player, a lover of his country, a philanthropist, a man of goodwill, and above all, a man with an overflowing zeal to be a blessing to his country.

According to them, the ministerial cabinet as presently constituted by President Ahmed Tinubu doesn’t have representatives of the Nigerian youth constituency, describing it as a slap on the face of the Nigerian youths, who are the future leaders of tomorrow.

They said, “How can the Nigerian youths be leaders of tomorrow if they are not allowed to do so now? Is it when they are old that they are allowed to lead? It is certainly not supposed to be so”.

The youth body demanded that Nigerian youths be represented in the present cabinet of President Ahmed Tinubu, adding that Nigerian youths are presenting one of their own, Comrade Shettima Yerima, for appointment as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

They said that Nigerian youths from all ethnic divides decided to come together to take this all-important decision because it is their destiny that is at stake here, adding that they cannot fold their hands and do nothing.

They said: “They, therefore, demand that their own Comrade Shettima Yerima be appointed a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by President Bola Tinubu to assuage the Nigerian youths who presently feel alienated from the Nigerian political space”.

