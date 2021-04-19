Convince your colleagues for judicial autonomy, Ekiti lawyers tell Fayemi

Lawyers in Ekiti State have called on Dr Kayode Fayemi as the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) to impress other state governors to accede to the demand of the members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) on financial autonomy for the sector.

The legal practitioners under the auspices of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) said the sector in all countries of the world enjoyed such autonomy and Nigeria should not be an exception.

The body spoke on Monday after presenting a letter to the Ekiti state governor, Dr Fayemi, on the need to see to the demands of JUSUN and halt its ongoing nationwide strike.

Speaking on behalf of the lawyers, the Chairman of NBA, Ado Ekiti branch, Mr Adeyemi Adewumi, said JUSUN has been on strike for two weeks which he said has paralysed court activities in the state.

He said: ” We are here to present a letter to the governor on the strike, but the deputy governor Bisi Egbeyemi received it and promised to deliver it to the governor who was not around.

“The essence of the visit is to plead to the governors to accede to the judiciary workers on the financial autonomy to the sector. We want our governor to impress this on his colleagues.

“That is the way it is in other countries, if this is not done, it will negatively affect the judiciary.”

He expressed hope that the resolutions of the governors on the matter will be favourable to the people.

Responding, Fayemi advocated the use of dialogue among the stakeholders to resolve issues that led to the strike action embarked upon by judicial workers.

The Governor who was represented by his deputy, Bisi Egbeyemi, described the strike action as not too good for the system, assuring the NBA of the support of his administration in fulfilling its goal of defending the rights of the people and promoting the rule of law.

