Convention: We are ready to correct our mistakes, APC governors beg aspirants, stakeholders

The governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have admitted to the growing discontent over their perceived hijack of the party’s national secretariat ahead of its national convention.

Kebbi State Governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu made the confession on Monday night while speaking with newsmen at the end of the Forum meeting held at Kebbi State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.

The meeting which lasted for over three hours was stormy according to sources.

Governor Bagudu said the Governors would work with other stakeholders to deliver on a transparent national convention that would earn the confidence of aspirants for national offices and other stakeholders.

He said: “I think, first we appreciate that Nigerians are interested in what the APC is doing because Nigerians give us their mandate by electing us into offices and holding to us high esteem and we are very conscious of that. All the APC Governors have met and as always have appreciated the need to work together with the other stakeholders, we have always been humbled that we are not the only stakeholders of the party – to work with other stakeholders and to ensure that we deliver transparently, honestly, national executive that will earn the confidence of all party members.”

Investigation revealed that the APC Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC at its meeting held at the party national secretariat had announced a timetable for zonal congresses and a new date for national convention to stave off resistance by certain governors, smarting for showdown against the extension of Convention date at the meeting fixed for Kebbi Governor’s Lodge.

In league against the March 26 date announced by National Secretary of the APC CECPC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, were Rotimi Akeredolu, Nasir El Rufai and Professor Babagana Zulum, governors of Ondo, Kaduna and Borno States, respectively.

Asked for the position of the Forum on the new date and timetable for zonal congresses and national convention, Governor Bagudu told journalists that President Muhammadu Buhari has the final say.

“Until we finish the meeting with Mr President, we rather not comment on any timetable and any logistic.’

The governors are expected to meet President Buhari today (Tuesday).

