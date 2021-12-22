Convene meetings of caucus, NEC before convention, Lukman tells APC Caretaker

Ahead of next February national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum, Salihu Lukman, has advised the interim national leadership of the party to convene meetings of statutory organs of the ruling party.

Lukman made the call while speaking with newsmen in Abuja.

The DG of the PGF said a gathering of stakeholders of the party has become necessary before the February scheduled date to elect a new set of national officers.

He said: “I want to appeal to party leaders again to prioritise the issue of relationship because the major challenge of politics in this country today is poor management of relationship among party leaders.

“This is creating a lot of internal crisis and I believe that as we move towards the convention, we should resume meetings of statutory organs of the party because that will help a number of issues whether it is that of congresses or any other disagreement. One meeting can settle everything.

“Our leaders should be able to convene a meeting, possibly, a meeting of National Caucus or National Executive Committee (NEC), before the convention, on the basis of which we can begin to resume the process of reorganising ourselves and facing the challenge of providing leadership to this country as we move to 2023.

“I have the belief that we will continue to advocate for a situation where our politics in the party is issue-based because Nigeria is too passionate about personalities. The commitment of party leaders to issues is what is more paramount.”

Lukman however expressed delight that the APC Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee at the end of its meeting on Monday made a pronouncement to reinforce their commitment to the February date for the national convention.

“I’m happy with the information we got from the media. The Caretaker Committee has confirmed that the convention is going to take place in February.

“My appeal is for the Caretaker Committee to remain proactive; certain issues should not be allowed to go into speculation. Information about the date of the convention, I think should be made public so that every party member knows when the convention is going to hold in February.

“We must commend the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni, for rising to that occasion and affirming that the February date is sacrosanct. So, party members should look forward to a specific date that will be announced by the Caretaker Committee.”

