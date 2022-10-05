CONUA directs members to resume academic activities in UNIBEN

The Public Relations Officer of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Dr Benedicta Ehanire, has said that she is not aware of the resumption of academic activities in the school as earlier directed by the newly registered Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA), a breakaway faction of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in UNIBEN.

She stated this through a telephone call when our correspondent inquired to confirm from her if there was the resumption of academic activities in the school as directed by UNIBEN CONUA on October 4, 2022.

She said: “I am not aware of any resumption of any academic activities in the school.

“I don’t have any comment, please, find the people and ask them,” she advised

Contacted on the phone also, Prof Tony Afejuku, said he is not aware of the existence of the new academic union in the school, let alone its directives.

He said: “To the best of my knowledge and ignorance, we don’t have CONUA in UNIBEN.

“I am just hearing it as news from you (our correspondent) and if there was any directive, ASUU UNIBEN would have called a meeting to that effect.

Meanwhile, members of the institution’s CONUA, through a resolution signed by its Chairman, Prof. V.O. Igbineweka, directed members to resume work yesterday in the school.

The Resolution read: “Congress of Nigerian Universities Academics (CONUA) held an emergency meeting today (Tuesday) 4th October, 2022 at the Uniben Sports Complex Car Park between 3 and 4.30 pm and unanimously resolved that:

“Members should resume work unfailingly tomorrow (yesterday) Wednesday 5th October, 2022.

“Any attack, physical or verbal by any member(s) of the striking ASUU should be promptly reported to the University management.

“Members should commence teaching and project supervision immediately.

“Members were briefed and assured that march, April and May salaries will be paid along with October salaries while June, July, August and September salaries will be paid with November salaries.

“Members were further informed that the IPPIS payment platform has been modified to accommodate all academic earned allowances.





“Members expressed appreciation to the federal government for the recognition and registration of our great, dynamic and responsible union,” the resolution concluded.

Attempts to get comments from Prof. V.O. Igbineweka proved abortive.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, Tuesday announced the registration of CONUA and the Nigerian Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA), apparently to whittle down the sole influence of ASUU.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE