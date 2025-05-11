Controversy, uncertainty trail Wizkid’s alleged cancelled tour

•Fans blame it on poor ticket sales

•Associate urges fans to pray for him

Multiple dates on Wizkid’s highly anticipated Morayo North American tour have been cancelled, sparking intense speculation, concern, and controversy across social media.

The Grammy award-winning Nigerian superstar, known for his global hits and electrifying performances, has left fans in the U.S. and Canada confused and disappointed as no official statement has been issued regarding the sudden cancellations.

It was gathered that poor ticket sales, alongside other logistical hiccups, forced the Ojuelegba crooner to call off key tour stops. Among the affected venues are major arenas, including State Farm Arena in Atlanta (June 5), Madison Square Garden in New York (June 7), Scotiabank Arena in Ontario, Canada (June 11), and CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore (June 15).

While fans had eagerly anticipated his return to North American stages, especially following the buzz of his Morayo album and recent international collaborations, the abrupt withdrawal from these shows has led to a flood of mixed reactions online.

Some believe it reflects deeper issues within his team’s tour planning, while others suggest the cancellations point to something more personal.

Fueling that speculation was a cryptic post by Wizkid’s associate, Godson, who hinted that the superstar might still be dealing with private emotional struggles. “Add him to your prayer. Personally, I think he’s still grieving and nobody is helping him achieve this. Sad,” he wrote in response to a fan’s inquiry on X (formerly Twitter).

The post immediately triggered a wave of empathy from loyal fans, many of whom recalled that Wizkid suffered a tragic personal loss in 2023 when his mother passed away.

Though the singer returned to the spotlight and continued working afterward, some believe he has yet to fully process the loss.

“It’s not easy to heal in the spotlight. Let him breathe,” one fan posted. “We’d rather have a rested and emotionally balanced Wizkid than a forced tour.”

Still, others were less sympathetic. Harsh criticism followed from others who blamed the cancellations on declining popularity and poor management.

“This guy is finished,” one post read, while another user commented, “You can’t charge premium prices when you haven’t done proper promo. The arrogance is catching up.”

Despite the negativity, it was confirmed that the European leg of the Morayo Tour remained on schedule, with no indication that those dates will be affected.

Wizkid’s silence on the matter has also heightened the mystery, with many calling on his management to address the issue directly. For now, fans are left to interpret clues from unofficial sources while clinging to hope that new dates will be announced or refunds will be processed promptly.

The timing of the cancellations is particularly awkward, coming just weeks before the tour was meant to kick off. Many fans had already made travel plans, booked accommodation, and spent money on tickets, only to be left with uncertainty.

Amid the storm, some industry insiders argue that the episode is a reminder of the pressure global stars face to keep up appearances and maintain momentum. “Wizkid is a legend,” one music analyst posted. “But even legends need space to regroup. The industry is brutal when you show weakness.”

