Osaretin Osadebamwen – Abuja

The Labour Party (LP), Presidential Campaign Media Office has described as “Nonsense” allegation of N2bn gift by its presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi, to the Church for Christian support.

In a telephone interview with the Head Media, Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Office, Mr. Diran Onifade, the allegation remained a nonsense that it is.

He told the Nigerian Tribune the alleged source has denied the petition in a viral WhatsApp Message and the media office was prepared to see more of these kinds of desperate measures by politicians who see Nigeria which they had thought was their birthright slipping off their hands to ordinary Nigerians in the Obi presidency.

“Between now and February 25th we are going to be seeing these kinds of campaigns of calumny against the presidential candidature of Mr Peter Gregory Obi because the people who think they are owners of Nigeria are now desperate.

“They see Nigeria slipping through their fingers, they are now desperate and trying all kinds of measures to retain power. It is the same people that attacked us in Lagos (Saturday) yesterday.

“They are going to be taking all kinds of desperate measures, they think will diminish our candidate, that is all they can do now. They do not know that the Nigerian people have seen through them and are ready to take back Nigeria in two weeks from them, So they are seeing that Nigerians are not interested in them.

Related News No Content Available

“It is so laughable, at the beginning they said we were four in a room, now they see power that they have held since 1960 being taken by the four persons in the single room, so they are desperate expect more,” Diran Onifade, Head of Media Obi-Datti Campaign Office told the Nigerian Tribune.

Onifade’s reaction was to a petition alleging a scandalous gift of N2 billion by the Labour Party (LP), Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi to the church for mobilization of members for the presidential bid during the yuletide of 2022 has surfaced online, sparking reaction from members of the public.

The petition signed by Pastor Frank Onwumere of the Dominion Centre International (DCI), to the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Most Rev. Daniel Chukwudumebi Okoh, has been denied in a viral WhatsApp message, by Hon. Pastor Frank Alozie Onwumere, who said “I did not authorize the petition”.

Pastor Onwumere denied any links with Dominion Centre International. According to his denial message entitled: Re: “Petition on the misappropriation of N2 Billion given by the presidential candidate of Labour party, Mr Peter Obi to Churches under the umbrella of CAN, “my attention has been drawn to a petition with the above subject matter purportedly written by one Pastor Frank Onwumere of Dominion Center International.

“I wish to use this medium to inform the public, my associates, friends and family, that I, Hon. Pastor Frank Alozie Onwumere, did not author the said petition and did not authorize anybody to do so on my behalf.





He emphasized that: “I am not a member of Dominion Center International and have never had any relationship with the organisation and The author of the petition is not known to me.

“Please be assured that it is not in my character to malign any person or institution, let alone revered religious bodies.”

Onwumere reaction followed the petition that surfaces online dated 15 December 2022 and the receipt stamp dated five days after, on 22 December 2022 by the Christian Association of Nigeria.

In the letter entitled: “Petition On The Misappropriation Of N2 Billion Given By The Presidential Candidate Of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, To The Churches Under The Umbrella Of Can, Catholic Bishops And The Pentecostal Fellowship Of Nigeria (PFN) To Further Drive His Mandate During The Yuletide Season In The Churches And To Be Received In Audience By The Various Christian Bodies Across The Country, ” the author claimed that it was in the know that some churches are already demanding N50 million from the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party to mobilize their members to the poll for him.

According to the petition, pastors of smaller churches alleged being sidelined in the process while tele-Evangelist have a field day with the alleged windfall.

The controversial petition reads in part: “sequel to the meeting convened by my Church Dominion Centre International as Senior Pastor and few other churches within our locality, of the Imo State metropolis on the raging misappropriation of N2 Billion, disbursed by Mr. Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party to the various Christian organizations, on behalf of our distinct of the PFN, we do hereby petition the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

“While other bodies duly served under the leadership of the Most Rev. Daniel Chukwudumebi Okoh expressing our disappointment, displeasure and disbelief of how the said funds were disbursed to mega-churches, affluent Pentecostal churches, televangelists and renowned popular names of the Christendom.

“We are appalled and disappointed that such humongous amount of money was given to the church by the Labour party to help and assist in mobilizing and convincing their congregation to vote massively for the candidacy of Mr. Peter Obi but to our chagrin, the said sum of money has developed wings and cannot be traced, as we have it on good authority, that it has been fleeced by mega-churches and popular pastors and leaders who already as we write, are receiving the presidential candidate across the length and breadth of Nigeria without due consideration to other churches that have not received their own part of the funds.

“Sir, our grievances and anger are summarized in the questions below that need urgent answers and attention from CAN, PFN and Catholic Bishops of Nigeria. If our questions are not attended to, we would be forced to address a World Press Conference, for the world to know what is happening in the Christendom in Nigeria.

“Why would the Christian body of leaders collect a humongous amount of N2 billion on behalf of the entire Christendom and not remit /disburse same funds for the purposes for which the funds were meant?

“Why would the Christian body go against the laid down procedures including against the Independent National) Electoral Commission mandate (INEC) against party politics and engagement of candidates especially on the issue of religion and collecting funds from the backdoor.

“From our investigations so far. few Catholics Bishops denied the knowledge for the disbursement while others wore carried along but the funds were shared on different terms based on the congregation of fellowship and the popularity of the pastor/bishop in charge.

“Some Pentecostal churches denied knowledge of the funds that they are yet to receive theirs while few others said the money, were only given and disbursed to mega churches and popular TV Evangelists of the Pentecostal faith.

“However, we were told that the Redeemed Church, Winners and Dunamis churches were all in the know but refused any partisanship of the funds’ disbursement, We have it on good authority that other Pentecostal churches and little-known pastors felt short-changed and are calling that heads must roll and that the world must hear this and know what is happening in the Christendom.

“That the main purpose of the funds of N2 Billion disbursed by Mr Peter Obi was to assuage the church for mobilisation during this year’s end so as to allow him audience, to solicit for votes from the churches, while the various church leaders will also instruct their congregations to vote for him massively for the presidential elections, using this month of December to tour the various bodies of churches based on the funds disbursed.

“Accordingly, sir, the money was not used adequately nor was it disbursed transparently by the various church organs, as the leaders that have received theirs are earnestly waiting and soliciting for dates with their various bodies to boost the august visitor in their respective churches.

“We gathered that some churches are asking for a visiting fee of about N50 million and above so as to ask their congregation to vote for Mr. Peter Ob: during the presidential elections.

“Sir, we are of the opinion, that if such a monumental scandal rocks the church in Nigeria which has become the last hope and opium of the people, it will go down memory lane that it happened during your leadership and tenure and as such, we respectfully ask for our own share of the funds to enable us to receive the presidential candidate and his team to our respective churches.

“While we ask for transparency, equity and justice on the above subject matter, sir, we ask that we stick to the original plan meant for the funds and that all churches of different denominations under the various organs should as a matter of fact receive their dues and funding, if not, we will be forced to write a petition to all the anti-graft agencies and the Ministry of Interior for justice to be done. As this is not the first me such an incident has occurred.

“We have unilaterally agreed that we would not mobilize our congregation for Mr Peter Obi because our churches in the zone have not received the disbursement. Accordingly, sir, we are appealing to you through this petition to use your good offices to rein-in on the mega-churches, bishops and senior members of the various organs, to please, call for a round-table discussion on this very vexatious issue so that the funds can be shared equitably and judiciously for the betterment of every church concerned and for the mobilization of Mr Peter Obi.

“We are also using this medium to say that we are ready not to rock the boat as this largesse will go a long way to assist the various churches at this end of the year due to the harsh economic realities.

“We further use this medium to advise Mr. President of CAN to call on all Christian bodies and Organs across the country to always consult one another and all other smaller churches when the need arises for any important issue to be tabled or discussed especially when it concerns funds of this nature, the petition allegedly authored by Pastor, Frank Onwumere Dominion Centre International and denied by Hon. Pastor frank Alozie Onwumere stated.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE