Controversy trails Lagos wharf landing fee collection at seaports

ACTIVITIES of some officials of the Lagos State Wharf Landing Fees Collecting Authority (LSWLFCA) have been causing nightmares for port operators, importers and clearing agents have alleged.

The authority officials, according to port users, mostly collect its statutory N200 for cars and N500 for SUVs from agents and their principals, without issuing receipts, thereby creating rooms for arrest of already cleared vehicles

“Due to no evidence of payment issued to port users over imported vehicles, the already cleared vehicle is then intercepted by the LSWLFCA Task Force, and a penalty of N500,000 or N100,000 is then slammed on the vehicle,” an angry clearing agent, Chukwudi Nwankwo lamented.

While the authority charges a penalty of N100, 000.00 for individual offenders, it charges corporate offenders N500, 000.00 payable into the authority’s Access Bank account, further findings revealed.

When contacted, the LSWLFCA Public Relations Officer who identified himself as Mike Opute denied that anybody was being exploited, saying the penalty is for violation against the Lagos State law.

Responding, Mike Opute stated that, “lf they paid, they will be given receipts, but some of them just stretch N200 or N300 to our men and drive away.”

When asked about the N100,000 and N500,000 penalty slammed on vehicles, Opute stated that, “We did not make the law; it was made by the Lagos State House of Assembly (LSHA).”

