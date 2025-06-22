Controversy trails Femi Branch’s alleged assault on crew member

•Actor apologises

Controversy is currently trailing veteran Nollywood actor, Femi Branch, after a video surfaced online showing him allegedly assaulting a crew member during a film shoot earlier this week.

The incident, which took place on a movie set in Lagos, has sparked widespread reactions across the Nigerian film industry.

According to eyewitnesses, the altercation began when the 1st assistant director (AD) questioned why filming had commenced in his absence and without the director of photography (DP).

This reportedly led to a heated exchange with Branch, during which the actor allegedly insulted and slapped the AD in full view of other crew members.

In response to the incident, the production crew halted filming and demanded an apology from the actor.

The situation escalated further when Branch attempted to leave the set, but the estate’s security personnel, acting on the crew’s instructions, reportedly locked the gate—refusing to let him out until he made amends.

After several minutes of tense back-and-forth, Branch eventually apologised to both the assistant director and the rest of the production team, allowing the shoot to resume.

The National Film Crew Community (NFCC) has since weighed in on the issue, praising the crew for taking a stand against what they described as “an act of unprofessionalism and physical assault.”

“We stand with the crew who demanded accountability in the face of assault,” the NFCC said in a statement. “There must be respect for everyone on set, regardless of rank or fame.”

Branch, in his defense, has claimed that the situation was misrepresented and accused the director of poor leadership on set. Nonetheless, he admitted things could have been handled differently and expressed regret over how events unfolded.

“I’ve always fought for the rights of crew members in this industry,” he said in a separate interview. “But emotions ran high, and I take responsibility for my part in the incident.”