Controversy trails amendment of chieftaincy law on Oyo Obas’ chairmanship position

Controversies have continued to trail the amendment of the chieftaincy law on the chairmanship position of the Council of Obas and Chiefs in Oyo State.

The amendment is aimed to legalise the Alaafin of Oyo as the Permanent Chairman of the State Council of Obas and Chiefs through a sponsored Bill in the House of Assembly.

The bill to that effect has been referred to the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftancy Matters after passing the second reading.

The bill is seeking, among others, the validation of the Alaafin of Oyo as the permanent chairman of the Council of Obas and Chiefs.

The Council of Obas and Chiefs Law, Cap. 37, Laws of Oyo State, 2000, initially placed the Alaafin of Oyo as the permanent chairman, giving him the authority to convene and preside over meetings while directing council affairs.

However, in 2011, during the administration of the late Governor Adebayo Alao Akala, this arrangement was altered, leading to a rotational system where different monarchs presided over council meetings in turns.

The 2025 amendment bill, currently before the 10th Assembly, proposes a return to the traditional framework, making the Alaafin of Oyo the permanent presiding chairman while establishing a hierarchy for succession in meetings.

The proposed amendment reads, “The Chairmanship of the Council shall be permanent and concurrent to the Alaafin of Oyo, Olubadan of Ibadan, and Soun of Ogbomoso, whilst the Deputy Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen shall be as contained in Schedule II and Schedule IA to this Bill.”

This means the Alaafin of Oyo shall preside over all council meetings, while in his absence, the Olubadan of Ibadan shall preside.

However, if both the Alaafin and Olubadan are absent, the Soun of Ogbomoso shall preside.

This proposal aims to restore historical precedence and ensure a clear leadership structure within the Council

However, the Council of Mogajis of Ibadanland has cautioned the lawmakers against creating tension in the state.

The president of the council, Asimiyu Ariori, and coordinator of the Ibadan Compound Peace Initiative (ICPI), Mogajis Nurudeen Akinade, had in a statement argued that Ibadan people had never played second fiddle to any Alaafin of Oyo but rather positioned themselves in the protection of the entire Yoruba kingdom.

They argued that Ibadan, with a vast empire, had saved as well protected the entire Yorubaland during the war

“If not for Ibadan that stopped the Fulani people when they were advancing towards the southwest, some Yoruba monarchs would have been titled as Emir.

“Chief Obafemi Awolowo wouldn’t have became the Premier of Western region if not for Ibadan People’s party that joined hands with Action Group (AG) against, NCNC of Nnamdi Azikwe, by now the free Education and infrastructure, industrial and other developmental efforts would have probably eluded the Yorubaland.

“Ibadan has always been saving Yoruba nation, there was never a time Ibadanland has been second in command to Oyo or any other town in Yorubaland, in fact, Ibadan should be made the permanent chairman of Oyo Obas. For the fact that we keep quite doesn’t mean that we are fools.

“When Ibadan people do not claim to be the permanent chairman, why will Oyo Alaafin want to be so ? The Oyo State House of Assembly will have themselves to blame if the obnoxious bill scales through.

“Former Governor Christopher Alao Akala approved the rotational Oyo Obas rotational chairmanship during his tenure as the governor of Oyo State, with HIM, Oba Samuel Odulana Odugade 1, presided over the council meeting. Ibadan will not take it because we are always the number one in all affairs,” Akinade said.

Meanwhile, the Council of Elders in Oyo town has paid a solidarity visit to the Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, over the proposed amendment of the Chieftaincy Law.

The delegation, which comprised prominent members of the Oyo community, including Rev. Osuolale, Chief Ayeriyina, and Mr Edward Sangodare, was led by Chief Olaoye.

They expressed their appreciation to the Oyo State Government for approving the new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Owoade.

They also commended the Oyo State House of Assembly for the ongoing efforts to amend the Council of Obas and Chiefs Law, which has been moribund for about 14 years.

The delegation welcomed the proposed amendments, particularly the retention of the Alaafin’s position as the Presiding Authority and the plan to expunge the rotational clause in the Chairmanship of the Council.

They pledged their loyalty to the ongoing efforts by the House to revive the Council and make it more effective, adding that the legislative amendments would restore structure, uphold tradition and strengthen governance within the traditional institution.

“We came to appreciate the Oyo State House of Assembly for the ongoing amendments process. The decision to remove the rotational chairmanship clause aligns with historical precedent, and this is commendable. For us, this will ensure that the Alaafin, as the foremost monarch, continues to lead the Council.”

In his response, the Speaker, Ogundoyin, appreciated the delegation for their support and solidarity.

He stressed that the proposed amendments are aimed at strengthening the traditional institution in Oyo State and making it more relevant to the needs of the people.

The Speaker assured the delegation that the House would continue to work towards promoting the welfare and interests of the traditional institution and the people of Oyo State.

