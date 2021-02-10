Controversy over Ex-Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode’s defection to APC

THE governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has said that the former minister of aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode is now a new member of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

He visited the Kogi State governor at his residence in Abuja last week with other top members of the APC.

Although the outcome of the meeting was not made known to journalists, but governor Bello has come out to tell the people of Nigeria that Fani Kayode is now a member of the APC.

Fani-Kayode has switched camps from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and vice versa, since Nigeria’s return to civilian rule in 1999.

“Our brother and friend, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has joined our party in good faith. He is joining our party to come and add his positive energy and make a contribution into ensuring that APC is a party to beat,” Bello who hosted Fani-Kayode on February 8, 2021, announced.

“Remember that Chief Femi Fani-Kayode was a foundation member of this great party. Due to misunderstanding, he decided to port elsewhere. Now he has decided to join our party. He approached me and by the mandate given to me by the party, I must not segregate, I must not discriminate against any individual.

“Even if he has his different opinion about the party before…about the government before, he has seen the light, the reality and the need to join the APC, it is just nice, it is just important, it is just smooth and very, very sweet to accommodate and welcome Chief Femi Fani-Kayode.

“Remember that this party does not belong to one individual. It belongs to all Nigerians. You are free to join. We will welcome you with our arms wide open,” the Kogi governor added.

Meanwhile, Fani-Kayode has denied that he has defected to APC, adding that he only met the party stakeholders on private and political matters.

The former minister tweeted to affirm that he is still in PDP, “Though we have had meetings across party lines and we are in a season of political consultation I have not left the PDP.”

Though we have had meetings across party lines and we are in a season of political consultation I have not left the PDP. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) February 10, 2021

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Controversy over Ex-Aviation minister Controversy over Ex-Aviation minister

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Controversy over Ex-Aviation minister Controversy over Ex-Aviation minister

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE