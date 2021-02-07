Controversies as Makinde exits Oyo PDP WhatsApp platform

Controversies trailed the decision of Governor Seyi Makinde to exit the Oyo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) official WhatsApp platform on Saturday night.

Across various social media platforms, some regarded the decision of the governor as one that points to discord in the Oyo State PDP while others expressed dismay, disappointment at the act.

Another section of the public argued that the governor had the liberty to exit platforms if discontented about the group’s focus while others held that Makinde by that singular decision showed that he could dump the PDP before the 2023 election.

The decision of Makinde to exit the platform had been preceded by a post by Publicity Secretary of the party, Akeem Olatunji, of a video calling on the governor to take urgent steps to save the people of Ayete from incessant attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Commenting on the video posted, Olatunji wrote, “This video has gone viral but the authority needs to confirm the claim. It’s very urgent to address the message…”

Snapshots of the WhatsApp conversation that circulated on social media platforms showed Governor Makinde as responding to Olatunji’s claim thus: “Every time some idiots make a video, the government must respond… I don’t get it really…you need mature people to make meaningful contributions on your platform.”

Just after that, Makinde had also in response to another post by Olatunji titled, “Several Injured as APC members fight over registration in Oyo state” questioned thus: “What is the relevance of this on PDP official platform?”

After making the two comments, Makinde exited the WhatsApp platform.

Subsequent snapshots showed some other party members following Makinde to exit the PDP platform.

Among those seen to have left the platform were Akeem Olatunji, Yinka Adeniyi, Dare Adeleke, Kunle Yusuf, Honourable Abass Agboworin, Bolanle Sarumi-Aliyu

Prior to leaving the platform, the party members had pointed to the existence of moles, with calls for a screening of membership of the platform.

Responding to the development, in a statement, Chief Press Secretary to the Oyo governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa held that Governor Makinde is free to belong to or exit any social media platform.

Arguing that the group was not guided by the constitution of the PDP, Adisa wondered why the governor’s exiting the WhatsApp platform was being portrayed as a national issue.

He decried various meanings read to the decision of the governor as untruths noting that it is not strictly the official business of the PDP that is discussed on the platform.

This is as he also pointed to the discovery that people of varied political persuasions were members of the PDP WhatsApp platform.

The statement read, “Just like every citizen of this country, the governor should be free to belong to or exit any social group without any form of uproar.

“As much as I know, the principle guiding membership of social groups remains free entry and free exit. It can’t be different in the case of Governor Seyi Makinde.

“The questions here are simple; why is the Governor’s exit from a WhatsApp platform being exaggerated and portrayed as a national issue? Why are some people seeking to give relevance to a mundane issue like this? Does anyone know when and why Governor Makinde joined the said group? Was the group set up or guided by the Constitution of the PDP such that it should become an issue when someone leaves?

“That platform is by no means a statutory body or group. Membership of the platform is voluntary and it’s only a social gathering. We cannot give official toga to something that is strictly a social media platform. In fact, we would not have loved to dignify such issue with a response, but we cannot allow individuals with a penchant for pedestrian tendencies run amok with a piece of distraction as this.

“As a digital governor, Governor Makinde belongs to different groups and platforms and he can choose to exit anyone at any time as his schedules dictate.

“Though someone may be persuaded by the fact that the group is called PDP official platform, we have since discovered that people of varied political persuasions are members. If that was not the case, we would not be having a narrative that tries to magnify the fact that a loyal PDP member left a mere WhatsApp platform and make the same look like a matter of urgent national importance.

“It is not strictly the official business of the PDP that goes on the platform, so those insinuating untruths should desist.”

