Shehu Sani, a former Senator and activist, has advised Nigerian afrobeat sensation, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, to apologise to his Muslim fans over a controversial video he posted on his social media pages earlier this week.

Davido, who is the owner of the DMW record label, had posted a 45-second long video clip of his signee, Logos Olori’s new song, ‘Jaye Lo,’ on Friday, July 21.

The scene in question caused controversy as it portrayed men, dressed as praying mallams, dancing in front of a mosque rather than engaging in prayer. As a result, this depiction of dancing has been considered offensive by some Muslims in the country.

The video has continued to generate different reactions from social media users, with many airing their diverse opinions.

Reacting to the video, Shehu Sani, who represented the Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the 8th National Assembly, said there is a need for the ‘Fem’ crooner to apologize to his Muslim fan base.

According to him, as an artist, Davido is duty-bound to be sensitive to the religious belief, culture, and faith of his fans, adding that it will be an honorable thing to do if the pop star can pull down the video and tender unreversed apologies to his Muslim fans.

He wrote, “As an artist or entertainer, if your fans feel offended by a piece or portion of your work, especially as it concerns their culture, faith, or religious beliefs, it will be most honorable for you to delete or edit that portion, apologize to them, and move on. I’m here talking about Davido. This is my own opinion.”







