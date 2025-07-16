Control, add value to natural resources — Alake urges African Nations

Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Oladele Henry Alake, has called for African countries to take control of their natural resources and add value to them before export.

Speaking at the 4th African Natural Resources and Energy Investment Summit (AFNIS) 2025 in Abuja, Alake said that Africa’s mineral wealth holds immense potential for meeting sustainable development goals.

He said, “We seek to build a future where Africa’s natural wealth is no longer a statistic in someone else’s report. We aspire to a continent where its natural wealth serves as a driving force for industrial growth, equity, and sustainable development.”

Alake pointed out Nigeria’s progress in implementing reforms to formalise mining and boost domestic value addition. He said the government has introduced policies to require local processing of minerals before export and has increased enforcement.

“We have implemented sweeping reforms to formalise mining and boost domestic value addition,” Alake said. “New policies now require every mining licence to include a plan for local processing, and we have increased enforcement.”

The minister noted that these changes have spurred a surge of investment and revenue in Nigeria’s mining sector. He said the sector secured over $800 million in investments for processing projects last year, while government revenues increased significantly.

“Last year, Nigeria’s mining sector secured over $800 million in investments for processing projects, while government revenues increased significantly,” Alake said. “Sector revenues rose from ₦6 billion in 2023 to ₦38 billion in 2024.”

Alake also highlighted Nigeria’s efforts to promote local manufacturing of electric vehicles and batteries. He said the government has signed a deal to build a lithium-ion battery manufacturing and processing factory and plans to establish electric vehicle assembly plants.

“We are fostering the battery and EV industries in Nigeria,” Alake said. “We have signed a deal to build a lithium-ion battery manufacturing and processing factory, and plans are underway to establish electric vehicle assembly plants.”

The minister called for African countries to replicate Nigeria’s shift towards value addition and industrialisation. He said Africa’s mineral wealth should be used to drive industrial growth, equity, and sustainable development.

“Let us build a continent where Africa’s natural wealth serves as a driving force for industrial growth, equity, and sustainable development.”

“Let this summit be the place where bold commitments are made, and where value addition becomes a shared continental goal,” he said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE