Niger State Governor, Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago has called on Nigerlites in the diaspora to come home to contribute to the growth and development of the state.

Governor Umaru Bago made the call when he received a blueprint from a pressure group code-named “Technocrats and Professionals in Niger State” at the Government House, Minna.

The Governor assured that his administration would work closely with professionals in different fields.

“We are calling on Nigelites in the diaspora to come back home so that we can put our heads together and turn the table around”, he said.

Governor Bago, who said the report of the group was in line with the vision and mission of his administration, disclosed that plans are underway to cultivate eight (8) million hectares of land in the state under its one-for-one policy.

“Niger is on 76,000 square Km of arable land and it means Niger state is sitting on over 8 million hectares of land and we can do fishery, cultivate the soil for food and cash crops, and do animal husbandry”, he explained.

According to him, the state will also take advantage of the excess water coming in form of floods by building dams and reservoirs for irrigation farming.

He thereby assured the group of considering the recommendations contained in the document.

Earlier, Prof. Mohammed Yahaya Kuta, an erstwhile Secretary to the State Government in Niger State who led the team said they were at the government house to congratulate the Governor on his emergence as the Governor of the state and to present the blueprint for an integrated approach to support the implementation of his transformation agenda for the state.

He said the blueprint focuses majorly on Agriculture, Education, Health, Tourism, Gender and Law among others, explaining that they have articulated far-reaching analysis, observations and recommendations that would add value to the present administration, and further accelerate the development of the state.

Prof. Yahaya Kuta, also a former Senior Lecturer and member of the Senate at the University of Ibadan, called on the Governor to consider and explore the document for full implementation.





