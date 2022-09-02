Contractor handling Delta High Court project given till November to deliver

The contractor handling the Delta State High Court project has been given till November 2022 to deliver the project.

Commissioner for Housing, Delta State, Chief Festus Ochonogor, handed the deadline on Friday while inspecting the project.

The commissioner also inspected the level of work done at the Ecumenical Centre and Civil Service Commission complex in Asaba.

He noted that a lot of projects executed by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration would be inaugurated before the end of the year.

He lauded the quality of work being done at the project sites but observed that more speed was required for the projects to beat deadlines.

At the High Court Complex, Chief Ochonogor said, “the contractor has a November deadline to deliver the High Court Complex.

“We are giving you all the encouragement to enable you to deliver; agreed that the project is massive, but you have to deliver before November.

“This project is very dear to the government that is why we are giving you all that you need to enable you to deliver.

“It is a six-storey building with six Court halls.”

He earlier visited the Ecumenical Centre where he decried the slow pace of work.

He urged the contractor to speed up the pace of work as the Center will not only serve as a place for worship but will have office spaces for the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

At the Civil Service Commission, Chief Ochonogor commended the contractor for working to deliver the job in the next couple of weeks.

On why he embarked on the inspection visits, he said, “this is almost like a daily activity; we need to see the pace of work and ensure that they are working to specifications.

“We need to complete the ongoing projects as we are winding down and we are going to continue with the inspection visits till the projects are inaugurated.





“I can assure you that a lot of projects executed by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration will be inaugurated this year.

“Governor has been able to manage the resources to ensure that the contractors deliver.

“All Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, are being moved to their permanent sites to enhance productivity and reduce the cost of running government all in an attempt to strengthen government housing for functionality.

“It was not like this in the past and a lot of money was being spent on rent.”

The site engineer at the High Court Complex, Engr. Gbenga Fakokunde, the Project Architect at the Ecumenical Centre, Architect Tony Obiakor and the Project Manager at the Civil Service Commission building, Engr. Ken Isibor in their separate speeches, assured the Commissioner that they will beat the deadlines set for them to deliver the projects.

