Continuous Voters Registration: Bauchi declares Monday public holiday

Bauchi State Governor, Sen. Bala A. Mohammed has declared Monday, 27th June 2022, as a state-wide Public Holiday.

The holiday is to enable citizens of the State who have attained the age of 18 years after the 2019 General Elections or lost their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) or even changed their locations to take advantage of the ongoing INEC Continuous Voters Registration Exercise and obtain their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs).

Bala Mohammed equally expressed serious concern about the low turn-out of eligible Voters and therefore directed all Commissioners, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Board Chairmen, Directors- General, Executive Secretaries, Permanent Secretaries, and other public office holders, to proceed to their respective electoral wards to mobilize eligible registrants to come out en-mass and get registered.

Residents of the state are hereby advised to ensure that they got registered to be able to participate in the 2023 General elections as contained in a statement by Mukhtar Gidado, Mnipr

Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor.

In the same vein, the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, Saddique Baba Abubakar has called on citizens of the state who have attained the voting age to go and get registered for their PVCs.

Saddique Baba Abubakar in a statewide message stressed that the PVCs are the only best tool to vote out a non-performing administration and install another one in its place advising that citizens should take advantage of the continuous voters registration by INEC to get registered.

According to him, “You PVC is your voting right, if you don’t have it, you cannot participate in the general elections, you can’t vote for the candidates of your choice”.

The APC gubernatorial candidate then urged his teeming supporters not to engage in any name-calling, mudslinging and other unacceptable behaviour during the period of the campaign but to tell the people of the state the good things the APC administration will do if elected.

He assured that his campaign will be issues-based stressing, “We have schools children, ineffective healthcare delivery services, dilapidated infrastructure all over the state and many other things which in sha Allah, our administration will fix when elected”.





