Continuous sex education will reduce rape, teenage pregnancy, HIV ― Experts

As part of efforts geared to stem the tide of rape, teenage pregnancy and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in the country, medical experts have harped on the need for proper and continuous sex education.

Speaking at a book launch in Abeokuta, the Ogun State chairman of the National Association Of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Roseline Solarin and a medical doctor at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) Isolation centre, Dr Opeyemi Adeyemi said that it is high time everyone takes a part in the eradication of the rape culture in Nigeria.

Concerned by the rape culture in the country, NANNM chairperson, Solarin said there is the need for parents to ensure their children and wards have sufficient knowledge of sex and its peculiarities as they grow up, adding that the education will not allow children get involved in an early sexual relationship which may lead to teenage pregnancy.

“When there is proper sex education, it will help in reducing unplanned pregnancies and there will be a drastic decrease in sexually transmitted diseases,” Solarin said.

Adeyemi, the author of the book titled “Sex Education Made Easy” said the 120-page book will serve as a guide for parents on how to teach their children about sex at different stages and would help discover a possible child molester or rapist and how to help such person with behavioural change.

The author said: “I have had the first-hand experience with some secondary school students and what I discovered made me decided that I need to write a book that will serve as a guide for parents on how to teach their children about sex irrespective of their age group.

“This is a book which has been reviewed and updated based on my qualifications as a medical doctor and my experience on the field as a sexual and reproductive health educator. I am an advocate for home-based sex education, I believe that parents are primary companions of their children, and are the ones who watch them grow.

“I also believe that the earlier sex education is given at home, the earlier your child will be able to establish the adequate concept of sex sexual and reproductive health, make well-informed decisions and will less likely be a victim of sexual abuse and violence.”

Those present at the event include the representative of the Ogun State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Funmi Efuwape and the special adviser to Ogun State Governor on Primary and Secondary Education, Ronke Soyombo.

