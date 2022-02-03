Continuous detention of Igboho embarrassing ― Yoruba Global Alliance

A pan Yoruba group, the Yoruba Global Alliance has described the continuous incarceration of Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, as embarrassing to those that locked him up and every human that has conscience, adding that Igboho in their view had committed no offence.

The group in a statement jointly signed by its national president, Dr Amos Arogundade Akingba and its chairman of the council, Chief Tola Adeniyi, stated that “the unjustifiable incarceration of Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo, alias Sunday Igboho by the Benin Republic authorities, obviously with the connivance of the Nigerian authorities, has become a huge embarrassment not only to those who padlocked him but also to all people of conscience all over the world.”

According to the group, “it is now very clear that the reason Igboho is being maltreated is political and solution to the quagmire can only be found in politics. No amount of legal representation can get Igboho off the hook, especially in countries reputed for their disregard for law. In fact, the easiest way for a lawless country to punish its citizens and deny them their fundamental rights is the deployment of the instrument of law!

“After all, judges are appointed by the government and they remain in office at the pleasure of the government of the day! We hate to say ‘who pays the piper dictates the tune’…a notorious cliché. It is our considered view that Chief Sunday Adeyemo did not commit any offence. If he asked people of his community and the entire Yoruba race to defend themselves to ward off rampaging terrorists, several other leaders including state governors have issued similar statements. Adeyemo did not kill anybody.

“He did not wage war against the government. He merely exercised his fundamental freedom of speech, clearly entrenched in the UN Charter. And whatever statements he made were on behalf of his people. Only those who feared that his activities might disturb their political ambitions or may rob them of their favours from the government would wish Igboho incarcerated,” the group said.

Yoruba Global Alliance further described Igboho as a prisoner of conscience who went out to defend the rights and welfare of his Yoruba nation, adding that he does not deserve to feel that he is abandoned and those who, out of fear or selfish interest are keeping quiet should come out boldly to demand his release regardless of the trade-off hidden between the governments of Benin and Nigeria.

“We call on Yoruba leaders and elders to summon up courage and deploy all the political machinery at their disposal to get Igboho out of prison to reunite with his family. Our traditional rulers especially the Oonirisa, the Alaafin, Orisa-Ijebu the Awujale, the Owa Obokun Adimula, the Olubadan, the Alake, the Deji, the Ewi, the Osemawe, the Soun, the Akarigbo, the Olofa, Oba Jebba, the Obaro Kabba, the Oba of Benin, the Olu of Warri, the Alaketu and other Obas, not listed in any particular order, should call or visit President Buhari and appeal to his conscience to release your son to you.

“All the governors of the Yoruba speaking states should without further delay hold an emergency meeting and march to Abuja and Cotonou to plead for Igboho’s release. The same appeal goes to our leaders in the Chambers of Commerce throughout Yorubaland along with the Yoruba Intelligentsia to reach out to Buhari and his inner caucus to get Adeyemo out. Yoruba Obas should not forget that the relative peace in their kingdoms today is due in part to Igboho’s Awareness Campaigns and but for him, maybe today we would be talking of Sultan of Ife and Emir of Ijebuland,” the group added.

