Continue to build bridges for peace, tranquility to attract foreign investors ― Chevron to stakeholders in oil communities

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) has sought the support of stakeholders in the oil-rich communities in the Niger Delta region to continue to build bridges to achieve harmonious peace and tranquillity in order to attract global investors seeking to unlock billions of potential investments in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

This advice was handed down by the General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs (PGPA), Mr Esimaje Brikinn, during the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Amona Ilaje Ugbo Coastal Communities Development (AMAICOMMA), held in Ugbo, Ilaje council area of Ondo State.

Brikinn who was represented by the Chevron’s Communications Coordinator, Mr Kayode Adeboye, Brikinn said ” We appeal to the leadership to build bridges with all stakeholders to achieve harmonious peace and tranquility in the communities.

“We at CNL will continue to provide support to ensure that we achieve sustainable development for the people.

” We are also happy that AMAICOMMA has fostered peace and helped resolve conflicts in its communities.

“It is important to know that community development can only be sustained in an atmosphere of peace that is conducive for business activities.

“As we all know, a key element of the OMoU is the Peace Building which creates a platform for all stakeholders to address conflicts through dialogue without allowing them to degenerate into disruptive situations. We expect there to be similar instrumentation under the HCDTs.

“Beyond the OMoU, GMoUs and other social investments, through which we are supporting the communities, Chevron companies also support the socio-economic growth of Nigeria in so many other ways especially in the thematic focus areas of education, health and economic development.

He commended AMAICOMMA for keeping with the principles of transparency and accountability as well as achieving most of its cardinal objectives including community empowerment and sustainable development.

The Managing Director of New Nigeria Foundation, Prof. Obafemi Ajibola, said the AGM was an opportunity to promote transparency and accountability within the CNL OMoU Governance Model.

Ajibola expressed optimism that the skills and capacity built over the past would help them prepare for a peaceful and stress-free transition.

The AMAICOMMA Chairman, Mr. Taiwo Orisabinone, said the association has carried out free medical health services for the aged, pregnant women and children; skills acquisition programme for women and commenced construction of a Mother and Child Health Centre in collaboration with the Ilaje Regional Development Committee (ILRDC)

Orisabinone commended CNL for its continued funding of the OmoU and reiterated its commitment to to driving gender equality by promoting women’s participation in science; and giving back to the community.

The Olugbo of Ugboland, Oba Frederick Akinruntan who was represented by the Baale of Agbede Community, Chief Omotehinse Mogohen, commended CNL and AMAICOMMA for their contributions to the development in the oil rich llaje community.

