Continue to be agents of peace, unity in Nigeria, NSCIA charges Muslims

THE Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has implored the Nigerian Muslim ummah to continue to promote peaceful coexistence and unity among all the citizens of the country.

The NSCIA, under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, made the plea in a statement wherein it informed the Nigerian Muslims of what it called the proven sighting of the crescent of Dhul-Hijjah 1441 AH in Nigeria on Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 and the Sultan’s approval of Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 as the first day of Dhul-Hijjah, 1441 AH.

In the statement, signed by its deputy secretary-general, Professor Salisu Shehu, the council also called on the ummah to rededicate themselves to the worship of Allah with full devotion and to intensify prayer for the eradication of coronavirus and all other challenges facing the country such as insurgency, banditry and rape.

“While wishing the ummah happy Eid-il-Adha in advance, the Council prays that Allah spare our lives to witness it and many more.

“The Council also prays that Allah accept all our supplications, worship and sacrifices in the month of Dhul-Hijjah and beyond. Amin,” the statement added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Italian prosecutors have asked that two oil companies, Eni and Shell, be fined while some of their executives, both present and former including Eni’s Chief Executive Officer, Claudio Descalzi, be sentenced to prison in a long-running trial bordering on alleged corruption in oil field purchase in Nigeria… Read Full Story

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2016 governorship election in Ondo State and a former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Eyitayo Jegede, on Wednesday emerged as the candidate of the PDP in the party’s primary election… Read Full Story

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, on Wednesday, warned officers of the force, to embrace professionalism as the law demands as well as shun illegal arrest, extrajudicial killings, torture and extortion in the country or face unforgivable sanction… Read Full Story

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria ( FAAN) has again condemned in strong terms the latest assault of an Aviation Security (AVSEC) staff, by the head of the Directorate of State Security ( DSS), Mr Safiyanu Abba, for carrying out his assigned duty at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja… Read Full Story