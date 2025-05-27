Continental Reinsurance Group announces key leadership transitions to drive strategic growth

Continental Reinsurance Group has announced several key leadership changes that reflect the company’s continued evolution into a pan-African holding structure and its commitment to robust governance and strategic growth.

In the latest appointments, Mr Lawrence Nazare has been named Group Managing Director of Continental Reinsurance Holdings, headquartered in Botswana.

His transition follows the completion of his tenure as Managing Director/CEO of Continental Reinsurance Plc, Nigeria, in December 2024.

In this new capacity, Mr Nazare will oversee the Group’s pan-African operations and long-term strategic direction.

Joining him on the Board of Continental Reinsurance Holdings are two distinguished Non-Executive Directors: Mr Paul Kokoricha, former Chairman of Continental Reinsurance Plc, now appointed Chairman of the Board at Group level, and Mr Steve Iwenjora, formerly a Non-Executive Director at Continental Reinsurance Plc, who has now been appointed a Non-Executive Director at Group level.

According to the company, these appointments reinforce the Group’s leadership as it executes the next phase of regional integration and strategic oversight.

Reflecting on his transition to the Group Board, Mr Kokoricha said, “It has been an honour to serve as Chairman of Continental Reinsurance Plc, Nigeria, where we achieved significant milestones in growth and governance. As we now pivot to a consolidated Group structure, I am excited to continue supporting the company at this higher level—working with the leadership team to sustain our pan-African momentum and long-term ambition.”

Mr Nazare added, “It’s been a privilege to lead our Nigeria business and support the broader Group’s evolution. As I now focus fully on the Group-level role, I remain committed to driving Continental Re’s strategic vision across Africa.”

To lead the Nigeria entity in charge of Anglophone West Africa operations, Dr Fatai Kayode Lawal has been appointed Managing Director/CEO of Continental Reinsurance Plc, Nigeria, effective April 2025.

Dr Fatai Kayode Lawal brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He holds a BSc (Hons) in Insurance from the University of Lagos, an MBA from the same institution, and a Doctorate in Management (Leadership and Organisational Management) from the University of Phoenix, Arizona.

He is a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute of London and Nigeria (FCII, FIIN). He is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria and the Chartered Institute of Directors.

Dr Lawal’s impressive career includes his most recent position as Managing Director/Chief Executive of Sterling Assurance Nigeria Ltd from January 2007 to December 2023, where he successfully integrated three merging companies and significantly grew sales.

Prior to this, he served as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Universe Reinsurance Co. Limited, where he improved profitability and expanded markets.

His earlier career also includes a leadership role at Refuge Insurance Company Limited and a pioneering management role at Continental Reinsurance Co. Ltd. Dr Lawal has a proven track record in leadership, strategic development, market expansion, and team building.

Strengthening the Nigeria Board, the Nigeria entity also welcomes three new Non-Executive Directors, whose appointments have received regulatory clearance from the National Insurance Commission:

Mr Segun Adebanji – Chairman of the Board, Non-Executive Director. Mr Adebanji is a veteran finance professional and Fellow of both the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria. His international career includes leadership positions within UAC, Unilever, Nigerian Breweries, and Heineken, with postings in South Africa, Ghana, Namibia, and the Netherlands. He currently chairs Fidson Healthcare Plc and Filmhouse Group Ltd.

Mrs Funmilayo Omokhodion – Non-Executive Director. A Chartered Insurer with 36 years of experience in reinsurance, Mrs Omokhodion rose through the ranks at Africa Re, serving as Regional Director for West Africa and in other senior roles.

She holds a BA in English and Linguistics and an Executive MBA in Insurance, and is a member of the Council of the Africa Reinsurance Foundation.

Mrs Eno Atoyebi, CFA – Non-Executive Director. With over 25 years in investment management, Mrs Atoyebi is a Chartered Financial Analyst and Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

She is currently the Managing Director of ValuAlliance Asset Management and oversees strategy for two mutual funds, and her earlier experience includes senior roles at Afrinvest and ExxonMobil.

These appointments coincide with Continental Re’s 40th anniversary, a milestone that reflects the Group’s enduring legacy, resilience, and readiness for the future.

The management said that with a strong leadership team in place across both Group and operational levels, Continental Reinsurance is well-positioned to deepen its impact across Africa’s reinsurance landscape.

