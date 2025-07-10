Continental Hotels shines at 2025 Hotel Managers Awards

Abuja Continental and Lagos Continental, both part of the Continental Hotels group, have been recognized for their excellence in the hospitality industry.

The awards ceremony, part of the Hotel Managers Conference Africa, celebrated outstanding achievements by operators in the industry.

Abuja Continental received the Capital City Excellence in Nigeria Award, acknowledging the hotel’s consistent delivery of superior guest experiences and modern amenities.

Mr. Olugbenga Sunday, the Convener of the Hotel Managers Conference Africa and the Hotel Managers Awards, stated, “Abuja Continental has consistently demonstrated excellence in its operations, showcasing the best of Nigerian hospitality.”

Lagos Continental was honored with the Timeless Elegance in Nigeria Award, a fitting tribute to the hotel’s enduring style and sophistication. The convener noted that the hotel’s luxurious amenities and top-notch service have solidified its position as a leader in Nigeria’s hospitality scene.

Group General Manager Karl Hala was also recognised for his contributions to the industry, receiving the prestigious Hospitality Impact Award. Mr. Sunday praised Hala’s leadership and vision, noting that they have been instrumental in shaping the success of the Continental Hotel Group in Nigeria.

According to him, the Hotel Managers Conference Africa provides a platform for industry stakeholders to gather and celebrate outstanding achievements, with the awards ceremony marking a significant moment for the hospitality industry.

He emphasised that the awards recognize the best in the industry and celebrate exceptional achievements. The Hotel Managers Conference Africa is a premier event that allows industry stakeholders to come together and share knowledge and best practices.

Responding on behalf of the Continental group, Hala said, “I’m humbled and honored to receive this award. I’d like to thank the Hotel Managers Africa Conference for this esteemed recognition.” He assured attendees that the hospitality giant will continue to innovate and strive for greatness in the industry for the delight of all stakeholders.

“The awards are a testament to the hotel group’s hard work and dedication to delivering exceptional experiences to its guests. Continental Hotels has consistently demonstrated its commitment to excellence and innovation in the industry,” Hala affirmed. He highlighted that the recognition of Continental Hotels reflects the group’s dedication to excellence and innovation, emphasizing their consistent ability to deliver outstanding experiences to guests.

