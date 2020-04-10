Continent Worldwide Hotels strengthens expansion drive in Africa

Building up on its growth momentum in Europe, China and Asia, the global hotel chain, Continent Worldwide Hotels, is currently exploring opportunities in Africa with the recent sign up in Nigeria.

However, the Vice President Operations & Franchise Development Global, Bogac Gulderen has pledged his support to continuing expansion across Africa.

Consolidating on its growth momentum, the brand is aggressively exploring further opportunities in Ghana, Togo, Nigeria, Kenya, Ethiopia and Malawi with some hotels and resorts under negotiations in Lagos and Port Harcourt as well as Lome in the Republic of Togo.

The new Continent Hotel, Akure located at Alagbaka extension, opposite Federal Secretariat, Akure will hold the hospitality pride as the first International Hotel to open in the Ondo State capital when it opens to the public by the third quarter 2020.

The 70 mixed-rooms property is poised to offer deluxe and twin rooms with complementing executive and presidential suites. Also for the customers’ delights are apartment like studios for the long staying business or holiday centric minds.

The hotel has a range of leisure facilities including restaurant and Lounge, swimming pool, gym, multipurpose meeting room and conference facilities.

According to the Vice President Operations and Franchise Development Global, Continent Worldwide Hotels, Mr Gulderen, “Despite the current global pandemic challenges, it is important to focus on long-term strategies to proactively target recovery in the hospitality sector.

“At Continent Worldwide Hotels, we are confident that it is only a matter of time before our industry turns around, and therefore, all of us must continue to work together by prioritizing our goals to prepare for a better future.

“We remain committed to expand our footprint in our target markets offering superior brand standards and exceptional management options to hotel owners with flexible terms tailored for diverse market segments.

“The Nigerian hotel sector shall experience our service uniqueness with the opening of the Continent Hotel in Akure later in the year.”

“Continent Worldwide Hotels is uniquely positioned in the upscale and midscale segments with complementary and well differentiated brands designed to provide a solid return on investment for owners, employees and greater value to guest, noted Mrs Motunrayo Oni, Vice President for West Africa, under whose supervision the brand is experiencing expansions into West Africa.

In keeping with Continent Hotel’s corporate social responsibility, the Senior Vice President/CEO for Africa, Dr Wasiu Babalola disclosed plans for contributing to community welfare initiatives in Africa stated “We will invest back in the community as well as the development of people who work for us with an aim to improve lives.

“Our goal is to become the strongest and most preferred employer by supporting critical social causes such as funding and resources supports for existing hospitality professional bodies, mentorship programme towards the building of the next generation managers for the Africa and the establishment of the Continent Hospitality Academy for Africa with aim of developing the capacities of the employees and industry within the continent.”

Continent Worldwide Hotels operates about 75 hotels globally in Europe (France, Russia, Georgia and Turkey), Middle East (Bahrain), Asia (India, Honk Kong, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Uzbekistan), China and the United States of America.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE