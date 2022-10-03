Contending issues in PDP will be resolved soon ― ex-BoT Chairman

The immediate past chairman of the Board of Trustees, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin has said what is happening in the party is a family affair and will soon be resolved.

He made this known in a statement he issued in Kaduna on Monday.

According to him, “it is important that PDP remains calm and strong; talk with on voice, and remain focused to follow the path and objectives of the Party.

He added that it is also imperative to make sure all the elections are won in 2023, especially winning the presidential election, by voting for Atiku Abubakar (The Waziri Adamawa) to become the President of Nigeria.

Senator Walid reminded party members that “all organs of the party must therefore create oneness and greatest positions of the Party.

“All our elders, leaders, youths and all women of the party must talk with one voice and must never create any division from now on, and within the National Working Committee (NWC).

Senator Walid who is a life member of the BoT said, the party must always show a good example in all Party activities; once an issue has been discussed and agreed upon, saying “all members must abide collectively. They should never allow any person or group to use them, no matter the position of the person.

“All members of the party, no matter what, must accept what positions are being held and taken by the NWC, and the NWC should not come out and what they agreed; particularly by few members of the NWC.

He also disclosed that members of the party, no matter what positions being held, must accept that the PDP constitution is supreme and above all members.

To this end, “I want to commend Chief Emmanuel Udom, Governor of Akwa Ibom for accepting to be the Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council; and also Alhaji Amini Tambwual, the Governor of Sokoto State, and PDP Governors’ Forum Chairman; who is the DG. And also the Governor of Oyo State.

“I also commend the Bauchi State Governor who is also a staunch member and director of the Presidential campaign. I also congratulate Chief Imoke. I Congratulate all members of the campaign team, Including myself who has resigned, but I took it upon myself to promote the unity of our Party.

“I resigned because I want the party to be united. I created unity for the Party. And to involve other zones in the administration of the party, and to allow them to hold positions at the National level of our party.”

“We should never be sectional at all. If I left my position to allow others, based on my concern for Nigeria, and our party to be stronger, so I have no regret relinquishing my position.

“And I want to assure Nigerians that what is happening in PDP is never a problem, but a normal family matter that would be solved very soon. Never, ever mention that PDP has any problem. We shall soon take over from the ruling Party. Nigeria shall move forward. Cheers. May God bless all of us,” he maintained.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE