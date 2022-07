​Contemporary African arts on display at ArtGidi auction in honour of Mandela

The management of ArtGidi, an e-commerce brand has revealed that the brand’s art auction is currently showcasing original African arts.

The management also said the maiden charity art auction themed “Holding On” focuses on the promotion of African arts and was organised to commemorate the Nelson Mandela International Day.

Speaking ta a press conference, co-founder, Rufus Ashiru stated that along with his co-founder, Tayo Olatimehin, they envisioned having a platform that serves as both a window and a bridge to get contemporary African arts displayed to the world, and artistes from across the world connecting to promote what they do.

He said that the platform has over 260 registered artists of African descents, over 600 artworks therein, plus the website comes with no registration fee or imposition of exclusive rights to the sale of the listed works.

Ashiru expressed his optimism over the platform, stating that it is long overdue for African artists to take their works beyond the physical space to the digital space.

“Artgidi.com is a unique ecosystem that brings together African artists of all genres, calibres and cadres on the one hand and art enthusiasts and collectors on the other, making it easy for the former to find a perfect medium of expression and an outlet to exchange their talents for handsome rewards, and for the latter to source authentic African arts at the best prices possible.





“Our mission is to become the leading marketplace for original arts, we hope to achieve this be being a meeting point where artists and art collectors can interact. We didn’t just create an e-commerce site but an ecosystem whereby you don’t just buy arts but you can commission artists and collect artworks. We are not just going to be selling artworks, but encouraging the artists to become better artists, to become celebrities with their masterpieces. We are not all about profiteering but giving back to humanity – that’s our drive,” Ashiru said.

Also speaking during the event was a visual and expressionist artist, Adubi Mydaz Makinde who described the platform as the best in respect to depth and versatility.

Gbenga Ajiboye, a visual artist and a film producer whose recent work was “Ayinla” as a scenic director, recounted that before he came across Artgidi, he had registered on various other platforms but when he came across the brand, he identified the magic in it, ranking it above all others he had come across.

On his part, the immediate past president of Society of Nigerian Artist, Lagos State and a sculptor, Idowu Sonaya, lauded the platform for its vision and achievements, commending it for identifying with Nelson Mandela and the qualities he stood for which he said is direly needed in the current state of the country.

On the art auction, Ashiru stated that the auction is a platform for African artists to appreciate the virtues of Mandela and also channel the attention of the world to their artworks.

He stated that artworks will be available in exclusive, limited and print editions with free worldwide delivery on ordered works.

He said, “From 18th July to 25th July, the best of contemporary arts will be on display on our platform, and it is one of the best times to source African arts. It is a rare opportunity for Africans and Nigerians specially to appreciate the value inherent in collecting artworks as it can act as a store of value and wealth for the future.”

“This exhibition provides buyers a great window to acquire masterpieces at bargained prices. As an icing on the cake, Artgidi is offering free worldwide delivery on some categories of works.”

The auction is set to feature works of iconic artists such as Dr. Kunle Filani, Tola Wewe, Jossy Ajiboye, Mufiu Onifade and John Onabrakpeya.

Others include Adubi-mydaz Makinde, Ayoola Mudashiru, Oladejo Akande, Olushola Obayan, Olubunmi Oyesanya-Ayaoge. Ogochuckwu Ejiofor, Aina Felix, Achike Anayo and Ifedilichukwu Chibuike.