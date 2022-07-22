Contemporary African arts on display at ArtGidi auction held in honour of Mandela

The management of ArtGidi, an e-commerce brand has revealed that the brand’s art auction is currently showcasing contemporary African arts.

The management also said the maiden charity art auction themed “Holding On” focuses on the promotion of African arts and was organised to commemorate the Nelson Mandela International Day.

Speaking at a press conference, co-founders of the brand, Rufus Ashiru and Tayo Olatimehin, said they envisioned having a platform that serves as both a window and a bridge to get contemporary African arts displayed to the world, and artistes from across the world connecting to promote what they do.

He said that the platform has over 260 registered artists of African descents, over 600 artworks therein, plus the website comes with no registration fee or imposition of exclusive rights to the sale of the listed works.

The works of iconic artists featured on the auction include Dr. Kunle Filani, Tola Wewe, Jossy Ajiboye, Mufiu Onifade and John Onabrakpeya.

Others are Adubi-mydaz Makinde, Ayoola Mudashiru, Oladejo Akande, Olushola Obayan, Olubunmi Oyesanya-Ayaoge. Ogochuckwu Ejiofor, Aina Felix, Achike Anayo and Ifedilichukwu Chibuike.

On the art auction, Ashiru stated that it is a platform for African artists to appreciate the virtues of Mandela and also channel the attention of the world to their artworks.

He stated that artworks will be available in exclusive, limited and print editions with free worldwide delivery on ordered works.

He said, “From 18th July to 25th July, the best of contemporary arts will be on display on our platform, and it is one of the best times to source African arts. It is a rare opportunity for Africans and Nigerians specially to appreciate the value inherent in collecting artworks as it can act as a store of value and wealth for the future.

“This exhibition provides buyers a great window to acquire masterpieces at bargained prices. As an icing on the cake, Artgidi is offering free worldwide delivery on some categories of works.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.Contemporary African arts Contemporary African arts





If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Contemporary African arts Contemporary African arts

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP