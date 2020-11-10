Consultation ongoing over deployment of 5G network ― NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it is still in consultation over the deployment of 5G network.

NCC said it recently published the Draft Consultation Document on the Deployment of Fifth Generation (5G) Mobile Technology in Nigeria and wishes to draw the attention of the general public to the fact that the Commission has not concluded plans for the deployment of Fifth Generation (5G) network.

A statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs of the NCC, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde said the Draft Consultation Document for deployment of the 5G in Nigeria has been produced and uploaded on the Commission’s official website.

“This document defines the implementation plan for the deployment of 5G in Nigeria. It provides a background into the benefits of 5G technology and outlines the commission’s plans and strategies for a successful implementation of 5G in Nigeria.

“It presents guidelines for the relevant areas of the technology and the expectations of the commission from the operators. This plan takes into account the expectations of all the stakeholders in the communications industry in Nigeria,” the statement said.

Nigeria undertook 5G trials in selected locations within the country in collaboration with an operator in 2019.

NCC said the trial, among others, was to study and observe any health or security challenges the 5G network might present.

“The commission also has an ongoing engagement with the academia while at the same time funding 5G related research projects, all in a bid to ensure the nation is provided with the best in terms of research findings and policy input, to drive the implementation and deployment of 5G technology in Nigeria.

“These engagements are targeted at enabling the development of robust policies, which will put Nigeria in the best place to contribute maximally to the digital economy drive of the nation,” the statement noted.

NCC further said the specific targets of these engagements include the development of policies which have the potential of accelerating the deployment of 5G networks in Nigeria, maximizing the productivity and efficiency benefits of 5G to the nation, creating new opportunities for Nigerian businesses at home and abroad and encouraging in-country investment and ensuring the operations of 5G networks are in conformity with international standards

“For the avoidance of doubt, as with the previous technologies such as 1G, 2G, 3G and 4G, the commission will not commence 5G deployment without due consultation with all relevant stakeholders,” the statement added.

