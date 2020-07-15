Consultant Anaesthetist at Central Hospital, Warri, dies of COVID-19

A former Zonal Medical Director and consultant anaesthetist at the Central Hospital, Warri, Dr Toju Eresanara, is dead.
Eresanara, who was undergoing treatment at the COVID-19 treatment centre in Asaba after testing positive, reportedly died of COVID-19 complications on Wednesday morning.
Dr Toju is reputed to have played a critical role in the growth and development of the Warri Central Hospital to meet the medical needs of residents of Warri and environs.
Meanwhile, 33 COVID-19 positive cases were recorded in Delta State as of Tuesday evening details of which have not been released by the state government.
