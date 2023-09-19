Niger State Government has promised to commence the construction of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) permanent orientation camp situated at Paikoro local government area of the State.

Secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman, made the disclosure during the 2023 Corps Employers Workshop with the theme; “Improving Corps Members Welfare and Enhancing Corps Stakeholders Relationship in the Post Golden Jubilee Era held in Minna on Tuesday.

Usman, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Economy Affairs, Alhaji Habibu Abdulkadir, said that Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago is committed to revamping the NYSC permanent orientation camp to provide conductive accommodation.

“As representative of the SSG, i was involved in a meeting towards redesigning and development of the NYSC camp which will a desired destination for every youth corp member in Nigeria,” he said.

He commended the scheme for organising the workshop which was aimed at improving the welfare of corps members and ensuring their well-being.

In her welcome address, The Acting Director of NYSC North Central Area Office, Mrs Abiodun Olubukola, said the workshop was a platform to exchange ideas on how to improve service delivery from the scheme and corps employers.

Olubukola, represented by the Deputy Director, Mrs Chinwe Nwachukwu, urged participants to pay attention to resource persons and contribute meaningfully in order to gain better insight into resolving challenges.

In her address, the NYSC Coordinator in Niger, Mrs Abdulwahaba Alidat, said the workshop was to view issues that will enhance relationship between corps members, corps employers, other stakeholders and the scheme.

“We are here to proffer solutions to some of the problems and challenges we are facing in respect of this relationship, we want to air our views and want feedbacks from our corps employers,” she said.

She appealed to corps employers to improve corps members’ welfare, their security and mentor them as youths who are restless and appreciated the governor’s effort to make the orientation camp one of the best in the country.

Highlights of the workshop were presentation of awards to outstanding corps employers and distinguished personalities such as chairman of MokwaLocal Government, Alhaji Abdullahi Muregi who was awarded best friendly to corps members and Hajiya Ladidi Bosso, Chairman of Bosso, IBB Specialist Hospital and the state governor.





Also, papers were presented by Mrs Oyinbo Rachel on the topic ‘Performance Appraisal, A Tool To Tackle Workplace Challenges and Achieve Set Goals.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE